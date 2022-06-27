Popped Beach Ball Sparks Chain of Events Leading to Bear Hunt
A woman was comforting her crying child inside their tent when a bear swatted at the movement and scraped the woman's...www.newsweek.com
A woman was comforting her crying child inside their tent when a bear swatted at the movement and scraped the woman's...www.newsweek.com
For gods sake. If you are in the wilderness you must expect some kind of encounter eventually. Sounds like it was a non threatening chain of events. Human caused. Leave the wildlife alone.
I hate people 😭,you know what's going to happen if you whine about a animal,Go back to where you came from!! Poor Bear 🐻!!!!!!?!!!
this is disgusting! the bear popped a beach ball and reacted to movement in the tent. for this the bear will be killed? how about banning people. from camping in bear country unless they sign form releasing any wildlife of damage and that no wildlife will be harmed
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14