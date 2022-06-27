ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil price cap could strike Russia's war chest — if enforced

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22atJG_0gNQKMuS00

Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies are weighing a cap on the price of Russian oil meant to strike at the main pillar of the Kremlin 's finances following its invasion of Ukraine — and to limit the havoc that high energy prices are wreaking worldwide.

Details haven't been agreed at the Group of Seven summit in Elmau, Germany, but the basic idea would be to tie the price cap to the services that make trading oil possible. For instance, insurers would be barred from dealing with shipments that are above the cap, wherever it winds up being set.

Because such service providers are largely based in the European Union and United Kingdom, Russia would be expected to face difficulty finding large-scale workarounds.

Limiting the price would reduce the Kremlin's income from oil — at the start of the war, it was about $450 million per day from Europe alone. The cap also would limit the impact of higher oil prices on inflation in consuming countries, with the cost of gasoline and diesel squeezing consumers and businesses.

But much would depend on whether Asian countries like India would go along with the price cap. A key question is enforcement, and European officials are also cautious about side effects.

“We want to go more into the details. ... We want to make sure that the goal is to target Russia and not to make our life more difficult,” said Charles Michel, head of the European Union’s 27-member council of governments. “We need to have a clear common understanding about what are the direct effects and what could be the collateral consequences.”

The EU has agreed to phase out the 90% of Russian oil that comes by ship by the end of the year but is chagrined that it is still paying into the Kremlin's war chest. EU countries, however, need time to line up new sources of oil and are under pressure from the high price of crude.

Governments are facing calls for even tougher action, such as an immediate end to Russian oil and natural gas shipments, a move that many economists say would trigger a recession in Europe.

Already, fears that supply from Russia would be lost to the global market has helped send global oil prices sharply higher, along with recovering demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. The OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, has increased output but too slowly to lower prices.

Russia is selling less oil as Western buyers shun its supply, but the higher prices have erased much of the loss to state finances.

The country's central bank has managed to stabilize the ruble despite Western sanctions, in part with help from oil earnings. International benchmark Brent crude is trading at $113 per barrel, up from $79 per barrel at the start of the year.

One result has been pump prices hitting an all-time high of over $5 per gallon in the U.S. and over $7.50 in Germany.

“At current prices, this entails massive profits for the Kremlin,” said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. “Should the G-7 agree on a price cap for Russian oil, that would be a very important step to limit Putin’s windfall revenues.”

Tagliapietra said the delayed EU boycott on Russian oil was “too little too late,” especially considering Russia’s cutoff or reduction of natural gas to 10 EU countries in recent weeks. Western officials say Russia is “weaponizing” energy and exploiting Europe’s dependence on Moscow's supplies.

Russia has been able to find buyers outside the West as Asian customers — like India and China — have replaced the EU as the biggest buyers of oil shipped by sea.

Due to sanctions, Russian oil is trading at a steep discount to international benchmark Brent, fattening the profit margins of refiners in India who turn crude into gasoline. And some Russian oil sales have simply gone off the books.

Once Russia oil is refined into gasoline or blended with other crude, it's hard to say where it came from, especially if no one wants to look too closely.

“It is questionable whether countries like India and China will agree to cease purchasing Russian oil, especially as it is trading at a significant discount on the global market price,” said commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Germany. “Instead, India is helping Russia to continue selling its oil despite the West’s sanctions.”

Fritsch said India was willing to provide safety certification for more than 80 ships belonging to a Dubai-based subsidiary of the state Russian shipping company Sovcomflot after Western certification bodies were unable to do so because of sanctions.

Since European refiners started shunning Russian oil in late February, Russian crude oil imports to Europe fell from 2.04 million barrels per day to 1.49 million between March and May, according to Rystad Energy. Russian-origin oil imports by Asian refiners including China saw a corresponding 503,000-barrel-per-day increase.

“The expectation that Russian crude would cease to be traded on international markets has not transpired, and instead the steep discount on Russian crude has seen vessels redirected to alternative markets,” said Wei Cheong Ho, a vice president at Rystad Energy.

“While the cost of financing these vessels and trades has increased significantly due to be freezing out of the Western financial system, the discount on Urals is too attractive for some refiners to ignore,” Ho added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Vladimir Putin first placed Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert during the opening weekend of his war with Ukraine, prompting fears around the world over what could happen next.The Russian president blamed “unfriendly actions in the economic sphere”, a reference to the punitive economic sanctions imposed on his country by the Western allies, and claimed leading Nato members had made “aggressive statements”, forcing his hand.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov duly blamed the increase in tensions on remarks made by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, who has denied that anything she had said across a series of Sunday morning...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price War#Gas Prices#Oil Markets#Russian#Kremlin#Group#Asian#The European Union
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: Anger as WNBA star held in ‘tiny cage’ as Russia denies she is hostage

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
BASKETBALL
The Independent

Drivers to pay higher gas prices for ‘as long as it takes’ for Ukraine to win, Biden says

Joe Biden said during a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid that drivers can expect to pay higher gas prices for “as long as it takes” for Ukraine to win the war against Russia. The president was asked by Jim Tankersly of The New York Times, “how long is it fair to expect American drivers, and drivers around the world, to pay that premium for this war?”“As long as it takes,” Mr Biden said. “Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine.”The president blamed Russia for the spiking gas prices as well as the global...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Russian forces retreat from Snake Island, defence ministry says

Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island off Ukraine’s coast in the Black Sea as a “gesture of goodwill”, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the move showed Russia is not impeding United Nations (UN) efforts to organise a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products out of Ukraine.The tiny outcrop, seized by Russia on the first day of its invasion, achieved worldwide fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there at first resisted a Russian warship’s demand for their surrender.Ukraine denied the withdrawal was a gesture of goodwill, saying Russian forces were pushed out. Boris Johnson, at the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Two Britons reportedly charged with ‘mercenary activities’ in Russia-backed separatist Ukraine

Two British men captured by Russian forces in separatist-held Ukraine have been charged with being mercenaries, Russian media has said.Aid worker Dylan Healy, 22, was stopped at a checkpoint earlier this year while helping a woman and children to flee a battle zone in Russian-backed territory, according to an aid charity.Andrew Hill, a military volunteer who was detained in the Mykolaiv region around the same time, was shown in camouflage gear on Russian state television.A source in the power structures of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said investigators had filed charges of carrying out “mercenary activities” against both men, according...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the criticism...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Taliban calls for major gathering of scholars which could address Afghan school ban for girls

A major gathering of Afghan tribal elders and religious scholars which begins today could discuss the Taliban’s decision to bar girls above the age of 12 from going to school.Afghan commentators are describing the meeting to be held at the Kabul Polytechnic University campus as a loya jirga, or grand assembly, such as the meeting of dignitaries in 2002 that shaped the country’s future after the United States helped rebels topple the previous Taliban regime.But the Taliban has not yet used that term, which refers to an inclusive centuries-old institution, instead describing it as a “big meeting” of religious...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks to Argentina, Chile presidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed on with his campaign to obtain support from Latin America with calls Friday to the leaders of Argentina and Chile.“I continue to establish relations with an important region — Latin America,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. The conversations with Alberto Fernández of Argentina and Gabriel Boric of Chile came a little more than two weeks after Zelenskyy spoke with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Guatemalans President Alejandro Giammattei.At the time, Zelenskyy said in a speech that the conversations with Lasso and Giammattei marked “the beginning of our new policy of restoring relations with Latin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brittney Griner ‘only playing’ in Russia due to gender pay gap, says US teammates

Basketball star Brittney Griner - who appeared in a court in Moscow this week - was only playing in Russia because of the low wages paid to women athletes in the US, which her friends and colleagues say make it tough to make a living.Griner, 31, who was brought to a court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki in handcuffs, has been charged with drug smuggling after she was arrested at an airport allegedly carrying cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to ten years in jail if convicted.Her supporters say she is the victim of wrongful arrest...
NBA
The Independent

World’s richest lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022

While the world's billionaires cleaned up during the pandemic — with some of the world's richest people more than doubling their fortunes — they're finally feeling a tiny slice of the financial burden the rest of the world is experiencing. Bloomberg reports that some of the world's wealthiest people have experienced massive cuts to their weather during the first half of 2022 - for a total of $1.4 trillion lost among the top 500. Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost nearly $62bn, Amazon's Jeff Bezos lost nearly $63bn, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg lost more than half of his net worth....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

‘Turkey got what it wanted’: An Erdogan victory, a poll bump, but little substance in Nato expansion deal

It was criticised by his political opponents as too little, shrugged off as unenforceable by experts and ultimately may do little to improve his political fortunes ahead of major elections scheduled for a year from now.But Turkey’s agreement to allow Sweden and Finland join Nato in exchange for concessions generated positive press and accolades among supporters of the government and sympathetic media, a rare island of good news for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid a sea of economic troubles. “Turkey got what it wanted,” declared the staunchly pro-government A Haber TV.The memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday will probably cool...
WORLD
The Independent

What about Margaret Thatcher? Putin rejects Boris Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed Boris Johnson’s claim that he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman.Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Mr Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher's decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal.Mr Johnson on Wednesday dubbed Mr Putin’s decision to launch what Moscow calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and mocked Mr Putin's macho posturing.He told German broadcaster ZDF: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss issues new warning to China over Taiwan

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has issued a warning to China that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.Speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid, Ms Truss said Beijing was in danger of making the same mistake that Russian President Vladimir Putin made in Ukraine.She reiterated her call for Western allies to arm the self-governing island – which China has long claimed – to ensure it has the means to defend itself in the event of an attack.“We’ve seen increased collaboration between Russia and China and we know that China is watching Ukraine closely,” she said.This isn't just...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We’ve been forgotten’: Mother and daughter born in UK unable to travel due to Home Office delay

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The delay has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...
TRAVEL
The Independent

US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems

The U.S. announced on Friday that it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars to respond to Russia's heavily reliance on long-range strikes in the war. The Pentagon said it would also provide the Ukrainians with up to 150,000 rounds of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition.This is the 14th package of military weapons and equipment transferred to Ukraine from Defense Department stocks since August 2021. All told, the U.S. has provided more than $8.8 billion in weapons and other military training to Ukraine.As part of the new package, the U.S....
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants ‘multi-generational’ mortgages so parents can pass on debt to children

Families could be offered “multi-generational” 50-year mortgages allowing parents to pass on outstanding debt to their children, under plans being considered by Downing Street.Boris Johnson revealed that he wants lenders to offer extra-long mortgages as a way of getting more people onto the property ladder.The prime minister told reporters that he was keen to find “all sorts of creative ways to help people into ownership”.No 10 is understood to be looking at ways to create a market for intergenerational mortgages, letting buyers borrow over terms of 50 years – or even longer – if offspring are signed up to inherit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ministers consider extra-long term mortgages to tackle housing crisis

Extra-long term mortgages on family homes which could be passed on from parents to their children are being considered within Government as part of plans to ease the housing crisis.The idea could see people able to buy a home with little or no expectation of completing mortgage repayments during their lifetime, instead the property and outstanding debt would be passed on to their children.Mortgages lasting 100 years have been issued in Japan but experts were sceptical about the impact the proposal would have in the UK.The idea has been floated within government as it could allow people to buy a...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy