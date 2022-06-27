ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Police arrest New York man accused of slapping Rudy Giuliani on back

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Buse_0gNQKL1j00
Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani<br>epa10000609 Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Donald J. Trumpâ€™s former personal lawyer, during a small press conference with his son Andrew Giuliani, who is running for New York Governor, in New York, New York, USA, 07 June 2022. Giuliani was interviewed under oath late last month by the United States House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6th on the US Capitol about his role in and any information he has about Trumpâ€™s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. EPA/JUSTIN LANE Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

A 38-year-old Staten Island store employee was arrested for allegedly hitting Rudy Giuliani on the back, an attack that the former New York City mayor says felt as if he had been “shot”.

A surveillance video showed Giuliani standing inside a ShopRite store with a group of people he later identified as his supporters. As he was standing, 38-year-old Daniel Gill walked up from behind Giuliani, slapped his back and continued to walk, the video showed.

The video, obtained and published by the New York Post, also showed Gill saying something to Giuliani as Gill walked past the group standing with the 78-year-old, who has also previously served as a lawyer to Donald Trump.

Gill asked Giuliani, “What’s up, scumbag?”, according to a statement from the New York police department. As the group of onlookers watched, the woman next to Giuliani immediately began patting his back as if to soothe him.

Gill continued to say something while he walked away into an aisle, and another person in a cap tried to talk to him. It was not clear from the video if that man was also a store employee.

As Gill walked into one of the aisles, Giuliani was seen shaking his finger and saying something back.

The New York police department confirmed the encounter to the Guardian and said Gill has been charged with two counts of assault. One of the counts alleges assault on someone 65 or older, the NYPD said.

According to an interview with the Post, Giuliani said he felt “this tremendous pain in my back”.

Giuliani claimed Gill said: “You … you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women.” That appeared to be reference to the decision by the supreme court’s conservative majority to overturn the right to abortion that had been established nearly 50 years ago by Roe v Wade.

“Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing,” Giuliani added.

The encounter occurred during a campaign event for Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who is running to become New York’s next governor.

Father and son have turned the incident into a part of their political pitch, with the younger Giuliani claiming the slap was the latest example of “​​the left wing … encouraging violence”.

The elder Giuliani – who refused medical treatment – reportedly said he was pressing charges against Gill to create “an example that you can’t do this”.

Neither ShopRite nor Andrew Giuliani’s campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

In a statement , Andrew Giuliani said: “Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics.

“I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again.”

Mentions of Giuliani have been frequent during the recent series of public hearings held by the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

For instance, the committee aired evidence that, in attempting to overturn election results in service of Trump’s lie about voter fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, Giuliani told an official the battleground state of Arizona: “We’ve got lots of theories. We just don’t have the evidence.”

A purportedly “inebriated” Giuliani also urged Trump to falsely claim victory on election night, according to evidence that the committee aired during the hearings.

Comments / 12

Toni Ferguson
3d ago

with all the things going on in the world this man is complaining about a slap on the back after what he has done

Reply
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
The Independent

Chasten Buttigieg slams Lauren Boebert for attacking husband Pete amid 2-month-old son being on ventilator

The husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg furiously attacked Congresswoman Lauren Boebert as a hypocrite for tweeting about her support of fathers for Father’s Day after she previously mocked Mr Buttigieg for taking paternity leave.Chasten Buttigieg tweeted his scathing remark at Ms Boebert on Wednesday, highlighting the congresswoman’s Father’s Day Twitter message while noting that she had found the time to join in the homophobic mockery of his husband while their adopted infant son was still hospitalised months after his birth.“Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children's hospital when you attacked my husband for being with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Epa#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Page Six

‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river

Mary Mara, an actress who starred on TV shows like “Law & Order,” “Ray Donovan” and “NYPD Blue,” died on Sunday, her manager confirmed to Page Six. She was 61. New York State Police troopers responded to a call of a possible drowning a little after 8 a.m. local time on Sunday in the town of Cape Vincent where she lived, according to a police report obtained by The Post. Once on the scene, police found her body – which they said showed no signs of foul play – in the water. “Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St. Lawrence River,”...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

337K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy