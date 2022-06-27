ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Dog Named Killer Heroically Rescued After Falling Down 30ft Deep Sinkhole

By Kate Fowler
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dog was reportedly "excited" to see the rescue team member and was subsequently reunited with his family...

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

