ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Dying Alabama man experiences son’s high school graduation

By MIKE RICE, Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO1Ix_0gNQIb1f00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Suffering from liver and bile duct cancer, Mike Bowden couldn’t attend Russell County High School’s Class of 2022 ceremony to see his son Michael graduate. But thanks to the extra effort from his family and school administrators, a special ceremony was conducted in Bowden’s east Alabama home, where father and son celebrated the milestone together.

Mike died two weeks later — and two weeks before the official graduation ceremony. In emailed interviews with the Ledger-Enquirer, Jessie Bowden, the mother of Michael and the wife of Mike, shared this story, along with school principal Tonya Keene.

While talking with her sister, Jackie Sharpe, Jessie lamented Mike wasn’t healthy enough to attend graduation. Sharpe suggested contacting a school administrator to find out what could be done to accommodate the family’s situation.

Jessie emailed assistant principal Christopher Baker and asked whether she could borrow a cap and gown to conduct their own ceremony at home. “And to push my luck,” Jessie said, “would he consider handing a fake diploma to Michael in front of his dad?”

Baker called Jessie the next day to give her the good news: The administration agreed to fulfill her request — and make it a surprise. “It was a team idea to try and do more,” Keene said.

On April 25, cars started lining up in front of the Bowden family’s house in the east Alabama community of Seale. Mike was lying in a portable bed in the den, where a sign declares, “Bless this home with love and laughter.”

Jessie brought out the balloons she had hidden. Keene, assistant principals Baker, Nisa Guice and Samantha Shoup, senior counselor Akeisha Valrie and Michael’s automotive shop class teacher, Mark Saxon — all wearing graduation robes — marched in while a recording of “Pomp and Circumstance” was played.

Samford University receives archives of Judson College, the oldest women’s school in Alabama

“My husband was in complete awe,” Jessie said. Jessie told him: “Mike Bowden, you are invited to the graduation of Michael David Bowden Jr.” Tears welled up in Mike’s eyes.

“He didn’t know what to say,” Jessie said, “but the look on his face was priceless.” Keene presented Michael with his real diploma in front of Mike.

“I started crying and felt so humbled that we were invited into such a private yet important moment in the family home,” she said.

Michael declined to share his thoughts about the ceremony, but Jessie spoke for the family when she said: “The team that came to our home couldn’t have made it any more special.”

Keene explained why they did it.

“It was the right thing to do,” she said. “All of our kids work hard to meet the milestone of graduation, and our parents/families are incredibly supportive, and they deserve to be able to celebrate with us.”

Keene also saw the ceremony as a boost for the school’s administration.

“So often we get caught up in the daily stress of the job or how admin and teachers are attacked via social media and society,” she said, “… and it made all of that melt away. This, THIS, is why we do this. It centered all of us to our purpose and mission field.”

Seeing his son graduate motivated Mike to keep fighting to live, Jessie said.

“My heart was about to bust with pride, happiness and sorrow, knowing this was the one thing keeping my husband here,” she said.

Mike died May 9 at home. He was 64. After working for 25 years as a carpenter, Mike worked his last 12 years as a machine technician at Campbell Snacks.

“We were together 21 years total,” said Jessie, who works part-time as an assistant at Elizabeth Robinson Surgical Clinic. “He truly was my soul mate. My heart will never be the same. He suffered a long time. He was terrified of leaving us. He wasn’t ready to die. Cancer stole him from us.”

This special graduation ceremony, however, shone light amid the family’s darkness.

“I know he died a very proud daddy,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Remembers Life of Community Leader, Educator

OPELIKA — Opelika lost one of its most beloved educators and community leaders with the passing of William Parker Sr. on June 22. Parker dedicated his life to educating children in the Opelika City Schools and served the community in numerous organizations, receiving many honors and awards. The educator and his wife Patsy inspired dreams in thousands of students over the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, AL
Russell County, AL
Government
City
Seale, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Russell County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
wvasfm.org

Lee County Coroner Dies

Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has died, according to a Lee County coroner. Authorities say Harris was recently diagnosed with throat cancer; he died Wednesday morning surrounded by his family. Harris served in the Lee County’s Coroner’s office for more than 30 years. In 2016, Harris retired from the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering History, Fourth Of July Celebrations At Lake Condy

On the Fourth of July weekend, many families will be heading to Lake Martin, Lake Harding or the beach in search of cool breezes. Years ago, Lake Condy was the only recreation area for families in Opelika to enjoy for swimming on sultry summer days. Families would pack a picnic to enjoy for lunch and swim in water so clear stones could be seen at the bottom.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Principal#School Administrator#College#Ledger Enquirer
WTVM

Phenix City Police Department searching for wanted man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Ethan Alexander Boyt is currently wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle (felony charges). The incident occurred June 24, 2022, on Dolphin Drive in Phenix City, Alabama. Boyt was last seen the day of the incident.
PHENIX CITY, AL
momcollective.com

Fourth of July :: Where to Find Fireworks

Be sure to check Facebook and the websites for each organization for any last minute changes, updates, or weather cancellations!. Celebrate Independence Day with the Entire Auburn Community! Bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy food trucks and music. Where::. Behind Duck Samford Stadium. 1840 East Glenn Avenue. Auburn, Alabama...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTVM

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested after a missing woman’s body was found buried in her own backyard. On June 29, Columbus investigators executed search warrants to a house in the 2600 block of Carriage Drive. Multiple resources were employed during the search, including the use of cadaver dogs.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County coroner has given an update on the story of a Columbus toddler found dead in a restaurant parking lot Sunday night. On Sunday night, June 26, the 3-year-old was found dead inside an SUV in the parking lot Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man pleads guilty in 2017 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The defendant in a five-year-old homicide case out of Montgomery has been sentenced following a plea agreement. Paris Moore, 31, has pleaded guilty to killing 20-year-old Jeremiah McDade on May 12, 2017. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Moore firing multiple rounds into a home on Woodley Square that day, killing McDade.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A dentist was arrested after a verbal altercation that led to a shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City. On June 27, at approximately 6 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 1000 block of 4th Place in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Michael Brown, of Phenix City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Four new COVID-19 strains showing strongest transmissibility yet

Auburn, AL. (WTVM) - Four new strains of COVID have been and will continue to hit our area for the next few weeks, causing another uptick in people testing positive and once again spreading the virus. “These new variants are more transmissible than any other variant,” Dr. Frederick Kam, Medical...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus man sentenced after COVID relief money scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 48-year-old Curtis Porch appeared in federal court today for sentencing after COVID relief money scam. Today in federal court Porch was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. In addition to his prison time, Porch was ordered to pay restitution amounts of over $133,00 to the Small Business Administration and over $152,000 to be paid to the Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Court. Once released his sentence will be followed by five years if supervised release.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy