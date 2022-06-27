Kid Using PS5 as Glorified Extension Cord Sparks Bizarre Backlash: 'Lazy'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are several benefits to living in the more remote areas of the country — but signal strength is not one of them. Whether it be smartphone reception or available channels, banking on a good signal more often than not ends in disappointment. One answer to the problem is to invest in one of the best TV antennas for rural areas. Installing an antenna that has been designed with long-distance reception in mind gives...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO