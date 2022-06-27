GOP Incumbent's Support Collapses When Voters Hear Anti-Abortion Views—Poll
The survey suggests Pennsylvania Representative Brian Fitzpatrick would lose his seat to Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz once voters learned about his...www.newsweek.com
midterms America's men and women voters vote ( true blue ) because Republicans have finally managed to make second class citizens out of the women in this once great country and no Republican talking points will ever change that fact.
In order for women to regain their medical rights back, vote every Trumplican/Republican out of office.
What do you expect? Even God has given us the free will to choose our own destiny. The RepubliCULTs are playing God. Their holy than thou attitude and their self righteousness will be their down fall.
