ROCKFORD — A 69-year-old Rockford woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash from last week.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Forest Hills Road near Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Brenda Fultz was a passenger in one of two vehicles that collided at the intersection. Fultz was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, a preliminary autopsy showed that Fultz died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford woman killed in crash identified by coroner's office