ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

Area news in brief for June 28

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKVcr_0gNQFmGv00

SAUSAGE DINNER – Pike Grange, 1421 Battlesburg Road SE in East Sparta, plans a drive thru sausage dinner from 3 p.m. to sellout July 9. Meal includes sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce and dessert. Cost is $10. Drive in and meals will be brought to your car. For information, call Jenny at 330-806-9362.

LOUISVILLE COUNCIL – Louisville City Council plans a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brookside Lodge, 5600 Ravenna Ave. NE in Nimishillen Township. Purpose of the meeting is to handle various resolutions that will move money to various funds; authorize the city manager to enter into a contract for the wheelchair ramp replacement program; and review, discuss and prioritize council and staff roles and review plans and set goals.

MAHONING HEALTH – Mahoning Council Public Health's Board of Directors plans a special meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at its offices, 50 Westchester Drive in Youngstown. Purpose of the meeting is to approve a resolution of support of tuburculosis levy renewal. To join the meeting virtually, log on to meet.goto.com/977610301; or call 571-317-3112, using code 977610301.

SEBRING HYDRANTS – Village of Sebring will begin flushing fire hydrants on Tuesday, July 5th. The hydrant flushing will begin at the Sebring Water Treatment Plant on Knox School Road and will continue North throughout the Village until all hydrants are flushed. The hydrant flushing will also affect Maple Ridge and Beloit water customers. Customers may experience fluctuations in pressure and/or discoloration of their water during flushing. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears. Discoloration typically clears within 24 hours.

LOUISVILLE SCHOOLS – Louisville City Schools plans a special meeting at 7 a.m. July 6 at the Board of Education office at 407 E. Main St. Purpose of the meeting is to take action on personnel.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Louisville Council#Louisville City Council#Brookside Lodge#Mahoning Health#Board Of Directors#Sebring
wtuz.com

Major Route 250 Rehab Project Starts Tuesday

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the long holiday weekend, a substantial project will start on Tuesday evening. The project from the Ohio Department of Transportation will start on the work, which is planned to last roughly 100 days. During this period, the stretch will be closed between the U.S....
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Players Guild Leaving Downtown Canton

The Cultural Center for the Arts will no longer be home to The Players Guild Theatre. This is the press release from Arts in Stark, The Players Guild, and Kent State Stark:. CANTON, OHIO—The Players Guild Theatre (PGT) is moving its organization and operations to Kent State University’s Stark campus following months of review and due diligence by the PGT Board of Directors, leaving the 416-seat main stage and 139-seat black box space open for new opportunities and cultural experiences at the Cultural Center for the Arts, located in downtown Canton.
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Green Schools approves contracts

GREEN — The Green Local Schools Board of Education approved a three-year negotiated agreement with Ohio Association of Public-School Employees (OAPSE) July 1 through June 30, 2025. Green Schools Superintendent Jeff Miller explained the OAPSE contract includes an increase of one percent in insurance premiums for employees and an...
GREEN, OH
WFMJ.com

'Say your final goodbye' to Canfield's Village Green Gazebo

It's time to 'say your final goodbye' to the gazebo that is a staple in Canfield's Village Green. At least until it's rebuilt, that is. The City of Canfield told community members on Facebook that Tuesday would be the last day to visit the gazebo, as it's set to be demolished soon.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health set to welcome 54 new residents to Youngstown

Mercy Health is welcoming some new residents to their facilities this Friday. The 54 residents come from Mercy's Graduate Medical Education Program. They span across 9 different residency programs and 1 fellowship program, with specialties including internal medicine, family medicine, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, general dentistry, emergency medicine, otolaryngology, transitional year and pharmacy, as well as fellows in hospice and palliative medicine.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy