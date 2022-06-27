ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

By Michael Braun, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later.

Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.

Naples police confirmed that the warrant involved a June 13 racial-related incident at Baker Park

According to a Collier County Sheriff's Office report on the Naples movie theater incident, Pukin, who is white, accused a 15-year-old of bumping into his child in the theater.

Pukin grabbed the victim, who is Black, by the throat and pushed him to the ground, the report said, used racial slurs and held the boy until bystanders separated them.

The Naples theater’s security footage captured the incident: Pukin grabbed the teen by the neck and threw him to the ground as Pukin held a young child.

Racial encounter: Naples man charged in movie theater aggression identified as suspect in separate park encounter

Profiling? Delaware State lacrosse team members with Naples connections allege racial profiling

Watchdog panel: Collier Sheriff's citizen watchdog panel refuses to meet or be subject to public scrutiny

Pukin's former wife, Kristin Pukin, identified him by name after she saw him in videos circulating online of an incident at Baker Park, officials said.

Court records show Pukin is charged with one count of battery in the cinema incident and is due to appear for arraignment before Collier County Court Administrative Judge Rob Crown July 13.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook links Pukin with a separate incident in Naples.

Both incidents were captured on cell phone video and widely shared on social media.

Days after the movie theater confrontation, a social media video gone viral shows Pukin  involved in an incident with racial overtones at Baker Park .

That video helped identify Pukin in the theater aggression.

Naples Police Department confirmed that they are investigating Pukin in connection with the Baker Park incident.

“An arrest warrant request was submitted by the Naples Police Department to the Office of the State Attorney for review,” said Naples police Lt. Bryan McGinn. That warrant lead to Pukin's arrest Saturday in Lee County.

Sisters Sonia Telusnord and Faria Bathol were at the park June 13 with children getting ready to celebrate a family member's birthday.

Telusnord said they arrived first at the park and went to find a bench, telling the children to go play while they set up for the party, she said.

The children soon returned from the slide area, she said, complaining someone was treating them meanly.

Telusnord said she and her sister approached the slide.

Pukin began shouting at the family with Bathol telling Pukin to address the adults and not the children, Telusnord recalled.

"He walks over to us ... So close to my sister's face ... Close enough where he can headbutt her," Telusnord said, adding he never touched them.

Both sisters then took a step back, but Pukin advanced, the viral video shows.

He then used derogatory race- and gender-based language to address the family.

Pukin is the defendant in three other cases in the Collier County courts. Two of the cases are pending, one for domestic violence filed June 15 and one for dating violence filed June 17, and the third is a reopened domestic violence case from 2019 that is scheduled for a compliance hearing July 11.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com. Naples Daily News breaking news reporter Tomas Rodriguez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 50 people have been arrested in a six-month drug sting operation in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit conducted “Operation Poisonous Fruit,” resulting in the arrest of 54 people suspected of selling and delivering fentanyl or methamphetamine.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD: Man faces multiple charges after fleeing McGregor Boulevard crash

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and faces multiple charges after police say he ran away from a crash off McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Donald Lehew Jr., 40, was taken into custody after officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at around 1:15 p.m. The vehicle had crashed into a tree off McGregor Boulevard and callers told FMPD the driver immediately ran away.
FORT MYERS, FL
iheart.com

Man filmed wake boarding in flooded South Florida street

Cape Coral, FL - A Florida man was filmed wake boarding on a flooded South Florida street. 16-year-old Brett Holland filmed himself wake boarding after the streets of Cape Coral were flooded this week by heavy rains. In the aftermath of Sunday’s storms, Holland got some rope, enlisted the help...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Fourth of July events, fireworks stores across Southwest Florida

If you are looking for fireworks, a parade, or other fun events this Independence Day, WINK News has created a list of events from around Southwest Florida below. Fort Myers Beach will host its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., starting at Bay Oaks Recreation Center and continuing down the boulevard to Times Square. Later that evening, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of stealing backpack, wallet from vehicle at Olga Publix

A suspect was caught on camera stealing a backpack, which contained a wallet, from a vehicle behind a Publix Supermarket in Olga on Monday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man burglarized a vehicle behind the Publix located at 14561 Palm Beach Blvd. He was seen on video riding a bicycle before and after the burglary, in which he removed a Coca-Cola backpack from the vehicle, which contained the absent driver’s wallet. The wallet was recovered nearby in the parking lot with the driver’s license and debit cards missing.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Dating Violence#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Profiling#Delaware State#Watchdog
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral 10-year-old accused of threatening a mass shooting officially charged

The 10-year-old Cape Coral boy accused of threatening a mass shooting at his elementary school has officially been charged. The boy’s father, Dereck Marquez, said the family got the news Tuesday afternoon, but the charges were filed Friday. Attorney Doug Molloy said he’s surprised Daniel Marquez is being charged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mysuncoast.com

Anti-Semitic messages found in driveways of homeowners on Venice Island

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Anti-Semitic messages have been left on the driveways of several homes in neighborhoods on Venice Island. “The packet was either in the driveway or right on the edge, it’s the kind of thing they throw out of the car as they’re driving by,” said Bob Hoffmeyer, a longtime resident of Venice Island.
VENICE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Phil McCabe’s exit means changes for the Southwest Florida hotel scene

Significant sales and changes for hotels in Southwest Florida had historic magnitude during the first quarter of 2022, and continue to affect the rest of the year. Naples entrepreneur Phil McCabe was in the center of it, his personal story tied to many of the local properties making headlines, including the sale of three hotels in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Summer dining specials in Southwest Florida

If you’re looking for the perfect night out, WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life have you covered with a host of summer dining specials throughout Southwest Florida. In Estero, you can get two entrees and a bottle of wine for $42. The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, at the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers, offers a three-course dinner menu for under $40 Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In downtown Naples, the Bevy has a summer happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with 50% off dinners and $5 house wines.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Inside the recent renovations at Naples Airport

A recent renovation at the Naples Airport improves the experience for pilots, travelers and staff while giving visitors a coastal-contemporary first impression that draws from Naples’ attractions. The $8 million General Aviation Terminal renovation, designed by Orlando-based SchenkelShultz Architecture and constructed by Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.’s Fort Myers team, began in...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

MareTerra Ristorante debuts in Bonita Springs

Continuing a notable string of Italian restaurants, MareTerra Ristorante opened Monday off U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs. The address in Southern Exposure Plaza on Trails Edge Boulevard south of Bonita Beach Road most recently was home to Palladio Trattoria for five years, but during a 20-year span, the popular restaurant space also hosted Fabio Trattoria Italiana, Anthony’s Trattoria and Noodles Cafe. After serving northern Italian cuisine for five years, Palladio closed last July.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy