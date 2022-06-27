ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle MacKimm
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12A62A_0gNQF8FE00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain caner.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Inmate charged with Attempted Capital Murder of Detention Officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a Sheriff’s detention officer was attacked by an inmate Thursday while returning from a medical appointment. Wiles says it happened Thursday morning around 3:45 a.m. when a detention officer was transporting inmate Diana Herrera from University Medical Center, where she was being treated. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced to 10 years for coercion of a child

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – An El Paso man was sentenced this week to 120 months in prison for his role in enticing a child to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents, Lawrence Allen Schmidt, 53, began communicating through social media with a 14-year-old girl. Schmidt’s conversation with the child became sexual in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man killed after taser incident with EPPD identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man killed after being tased by an El Paso Police officer in Northeast El Paso early Monday morning was identified as 36-year-old Michael Thompson, according to a Custodial Death Report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The report says EPPD officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5830 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man booked for possession of gun, pot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested an El Paso man for possession of marijuana and a handgun. According to EPCSO officials, deputies were patrolling the Homestead Meadows North area in far East El Paso County, when they performed a traffic stop along the 14100 block of Fort Defiance […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
KTSM

1 arrested on multiple warrants in Clovis SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a SWAT-involved standoff from Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. According to police, detectives and officers were assisting the Region 5 Drug Task Force in an effort to find 30-year-old Patrick Burgess, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. […]
CLOVIS, NM
KTSM

Hearing held Wednesday in Las Cruces for PD officer

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) –  Wednesday was an evidentiary hearing for officer Christopher Smelser who is on trial for second-degree murder after he allegedly killed Antonio Valenzuela after a traffic stop. Wednesday’s hearing featured multiple motions from the state and the defense. Smelser was initially charged with manslaughter, but the Office of the Attorney General […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Nurse allegedly threatens to kill EPPD officers with Fentanyl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two days after being arrested in West El Paso, a man is re-arrested for an alleged threat he made against El Paso Police Officers. Steven Holguin, a 30-year-old Northeast El Paso resident was arrested Monday for the threats he made to officers during a previous arrest. EPPD officials say on […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
Vibe

Ice Cube And NFL Join Forces To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Click here to read the full article. Ice Cube and the NFL are teaming up for an initiative with one goal: the betterment of Black-owned businesses. Announced on Thursday (June 30), the NFL has partnered with Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute, an initiative created by the rapper for economic inclusion. Together, Contract with Black America Institute and the NFL are setting out to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.More from VIBE.comFormer NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchRick Ross Wants To Become Minority Owner Of Philadelphia 76ersSuge Knight Could Pay...
NFL
KTSM

Former NM State guard Trevelin Queen signs 2-year, $3.3 million deal with 76ers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The 2021-22 G-League MVP is finally getting his true chance at the NBA. Trevelin Queen, who played at New Mexico State from 2018-2020 and was one of the best players in the WAC during his time with the Aggies, signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on […]
KTSM

El Paso Oscar nominee Germaine Franco to appear with Encanto

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso native and recent Academy Award nominee Germaine Franco will appear at the El Paso Community Foundation’s 15th annual Plaza Classic Film Festival. The Irvin High School and Rice University graduate received her Oscar nominated for Encanto, for which she wrote the score. Franco made history this year as […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

City View Superintendent says allegations are still under investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has released a new statement saying allegations are still under investigation. Agencies investigating the allegations include: City View ISD Cheif of Police Wichita Falls Police Department Texas Rangers. Bushong also said that while he has been superintendent the district has not covered up, ignored, or […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTSM

Dems frustrated with Biden’s gas-tax holiday push ahead of July 4th

House Democrats are grumbling their way into the July 4th holiday, dubious that President Biden’s proposed gas-tax moratorium would help consumers and frustrated that it’s highlighted internal party divisions heading into the final months of the midterm campaign. With gas prices approaching — and in some cases topping — $5 per gallon across the country, Democratic leaders […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported. Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported. Photos from TMZ showed medical workers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy