COVID-19 is trying to keep it’s grip on Northern Arizona as community levels increase to medium spread. New guidelines go into effect this morning at 10 a.m. for all NAH health care facilities, visitors will be asked to follow certain requirements to help protect the health and safety of all other visitors, patients, and NAH staff. Visitors must continue to follow certain requirements including wearing a surgical mask at all times, checking in with attendants before proceeding to a patient’s room and wearing a visitor identification badge. Visitors who do not have an approved mask will be provided one at the entrance.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO