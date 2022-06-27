89-A Lane Restrictions near Jerome

The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions beginning today on Interstate 40, while the West Flagstaff bridge replacement project continues at exit 191. ADOT says east and westbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles-per-hour.
The Coconino and Kaibab national forest and the City of Flagstaff have lifted fire. restrictions. Authorities say recent rains and higher humidity, along with forecasted rains, have lowered. fire danger. The Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse wash area closures area lifted, but fire related closures will remain in effect around the...
Fire breaks were recently constructed in the area of Spence Basin and Highland Pines by Prescott National Forest fire crews and may resemble new trail construction. These fire breaks, or handline, were constructed to serve as a crucial component of prescribed fire implementation and are used as control features on prescribed fires. These fire breaks are not authorized trails, and ALL visitors are asked to please remain on existing, system trails. Forest officials are currently working to ensure fire breaks and.
Summertime is the right time to pave the highway. But restrictions don’t always make it a swell time to go a glidin’ down the road. And one of Arizona's highways that recently started to get new pavement is Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff. This much-needed project will repair years of damage from winter weather.
PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
A phoenix man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting of a Camp Verde man. 33-year-old levi jones has been convicted of second degree murder after shooting and killing 31-year-old John Silva at the Circle K on Finnie Flat road in 2016. The 10-day trial was held in Camp Verde.
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon 2022 has brought heavy storms to the Arizona High Country while another storm hit the Valley in the afternoon. Click or tap here for the 12 News Weather Radar. >> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
The City of Sedona is seeking one applicant for a soon to be vacant seat on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board. The Local Board administers the pension system for the Sedona Police Department and follows the rules of the PSPRS system and Arizona Revised Statutes. Additionally, the...
A 71-year-old Wilhoit woman is in serious condition after being thrown from her horse on a ranch trail ride southeast of Wilhoit on Saturday. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Southern Yavapai Fire to assist with a distress call from a woman who said her friend was injured, but that she did not know where exactly they were located. After several attempts to contact the friend, YCSO dispatch operators were able to get the coordinates.
The Sedona Police Department says the vehicle of a missing Sedona woman was found Sunday. A Ford Escape belonging to Yolan Miller was found parked on a Forest Service Road near the Honanki Heritage Site. The car has been parked there since June 19th, which is the last known siting of Miller. Her roommate told authorities she thought Miller had driven to Jerome.
The Town of Prescott Valley, in coordination with the Yavapai County Elections Office, have installed a new ballot drop box in the Civic Center parking lot. The dual sided box is located at the main entrance between the Prescott Valley Police Department and the Civic Center located at 7501 E Skoog Blvd. Since the box is dual sided, it will be suitable for incoming and outgoing traffic from the driver’s seat. The old ballot box that used to be located next to the USPS box in front of the Civic Center has been removed. The last day to register to vote for the Primary Election is July 5th.
On June 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm YCSO Deputies, Mayer Fire, DPS Ranger, YCSO Search and Rescue and Back Country Unit Swift water volunteers responded to assist with multiple rescues on the A group of recreational all terrain vehicle riders found themselves swept away by more than a fun evening. Following a flash flood in the area, one couple rolled their side-by-side and became stuck in a high point of the river. Quick acting YCSO deputies were able to coordinate the rescues without needing to deploy the Back County Swift water volunteers.
Prescott Valley Police seek the public’s help in identifying three individuals who broke into a pharmacy early Monday. The three individuals broke the glass to the Dewey Pharmacy on East State Route 69 at around 4 am Monday, they then stole several thousand dollars worth of narcotics from the pharmacy. All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets, completely concealing their faces.
Flagstaff is experiencing its first major flood of the year as monsoon season is in full swing. Burn scars from the Pipeline, Haywire and Tunnel wildfires are posing a major risk for businesses and residents.
On Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 4:00AM, three unknown individuals broke the front glass door to the Dewey Pharmacy located at 12075 East State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona, and entered the locked business. They then stole several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs. All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets which completely covered their faces.
With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
There will be a “Meet Your Candidates” event Thursday afternoon in Flagstaff. The event and forum will feature Jeronimo Vazquez and Tommy Hernandez, both running for the District 2 seat on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Vazquez is the incumbent in the race. The event will be...
The Yavapai College Athletics Department has announced the resignation of Zach. Shaver as the Head Coach of the Yavapai College volleyball team. At the helm of the. program since 2013, Shaver enjoyed a lot of success in his nine years as head coach,. accumulating an overall record of 154-93 while...
