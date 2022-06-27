89-A Lane Restrictions near Jerome

The Town of Prescott Valley, in coordination with the Yavapai County Elections Office, have installed a new ballot drop box in the Civic Center parking lot. The dual sided box is located at the main entrance between the Prescott Valley Police Department and the Civic Center located at 7501 E Skoog Blvd. Since the box is dual sided, it will be suitable for incoming and outgoing traffic from the driver’s seat. The old ballot box that used to be located next to the USPS box in front of the Civic Center has been removed. The last day to register to vote for the Primary Election is July 5th.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO