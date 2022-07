We knew it was coming, at least those of us who didn’t hide under the covers and stick our fingers in our ears, saying “neener, neener.” The Supreme Court has now said “neener, neener” to all the women in this country who have believed in the right to choose whether to terminate a pregnancy. No more at least in those states that have restricted abortion and now are free to eliminate any right or need for a termination based on any reason whatsoever. Two generations of women who have grown up under the protection of Roe have that protection no longer.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO