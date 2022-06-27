ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DUI Checkpoints for July 4th

myradioplace.com
 2 days ago

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway. Safety, the Tri-City...

myradioplace.com

AZFamily

Protestor calls for accountability after troopers use tear gas at Arizona Capitol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are questions about law enforcement tactics during Friday night’s protest at the State Capitol. Arizona’s Family asked DPS for an on-camera interview about it, but they declined. “The reason we went is we wanted to support young women, we had the laws in place when we were at childbearing age, and we just wanted to support women,” said Liz Perracchio, who was at the protest with a fellow union member. “It was really calm; people held signs.”
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

State Senator Kerr Aims to Help Alleviate Arizona’s School Bus Driver Shortage

State Senator Sine Kerr’s (R-Buckeye) Senate Bill (SB) 1630, which aims to alleviate the current school bus driver shortage Arizona faces, was recently signed into law by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R). “Arizona is a prime example of just how grossly understaffed school districts and charter schools across the...
myradioplace.com

AZDOT Conducts Sign Contest

Arizona, it’s time again to let your creative juices flow. The Arizona Department of Transportation wants to see your wittiest offerings of traffic safety messages because they could be selected to appear on our overhead highway signs. The ADOT Safety Message Contest returns for its sixth year and we invite Arizonans to submit their best, witty, funny and creative traffic safety message.
ARIZONA STATE
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona drug busts: Some of our most recent, biggest seizures

PHOENIX - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned law enforcement agencies from coast to coast about a concerning spike of "mass-overdose events" involving the deadly and highly-addictive drug fentanyl. The Arizona-Mexico border is no exception to the number of deadly drugs making their way over and killing many, and getting...
kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Ducey removes $3.6 million from Dept. of Veterans Services in budget veto

PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey exercised his first-ever line-item veto of a state budget Wednesday as he found an item he didn't like. The governor use his constitutional power to remove $3.6 million from the Department of Veterans Services. Those dollars were specifically earmarked for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans, a provision put in the budget by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
#Dui Checkpoints
myradioplace.com

Some Fire Restrictions Removed in Northern AZ

The Coconino and Kaibab national forest and the City of Flagstaff have lifted fire. restrictions. Authorities say recent rains and higher humidity, along with forecasted rains, have lowered. fire danger. The Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse wash area closures area lifted, but fire related closures will remain in effect around the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD. Desert Services International in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on State Route 179 at the Beaverhead Flat intersection in the Village of Oak Creek. Construction will begin July 11, 2022, continuing through August 18, 2022. Road construction will consist of slope work to accommodate improvements to the right turn lane from SR 179 to Beaverhead Flat Rd. The improvements include widening and lengthening the turn lane with four inches of asphalt, 1/2’’ of asphalt concrete friction course, drainage improvements, and seeding. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions,
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
News Break
Politics
kjzz.org

What candidates for Arizona governor, secretary of state, attorney general say about 2020 election

Editor's Note: Arizona Agenda is a political insider newsletter that focuses on the effects of political decisions and the people behind them. Its goal is to help Arizonans better understand the state’s political scene and how the government works so they can make informed decisions and hold their leaders to account. To learn more, visit arizonaagenda.substack.com.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Arizona’s Attorney General is Suing SUSD: Sounds Like an Election Year

When elected officials seek re-election, or worse yet election to a more prominent position, it will cause them to do all sorts of wild things to get the attention of voters. Sometimes, they are truly detrimental, sometimes they are warranted…but we wonder aloud if this particular instance is both.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Government Technology

Arizona’s $335 Million Border Wall Likely to Be Virtual

(TNS) — The Arizona Legislature has budgeted $335 million for border barrier construction. But what will actually be built might be a combination of a virtual wall and barriers around critical infrastructure not directly on the border, the Governor's Office says. A "virtual wall" could include motion sensors, infrared...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona Voters’ Agenda: Building a wall is not a priority

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - With topics such as border security and immigration being focused on for General Elections, the Arizona Voters' Agenda revealed that state voters did not prioritize building a wall on the border of Mexico. Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released survey data saying Arizona voters...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Monumental Investment Approved to Secure Arizona’s Water Future – Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

A historic water bill just passed the Arizona State Senate with bipartisan support. SB1740 greatly enhances the Arizona Water Infrastructure Financing Authority (WIFA), which would be responsible for managing a huge $1 billion appropriation to address the water issues our state is currently facing. Arizona has once again demonstrated that it is the most proactive Lower Colorado River Basin state, ready to address water concerns and serve as a model for other Arizona water neighbors, as well as the US Department of Interior.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona teachers won't get new rules on how to teach about race

PHOENIX -- Arizona teachers will apparently not face new rules this coming school year on how they can teach about race and ethnicity because a Scottsdale Republican lawmaker was absent Friday on the last day of the legislative session. But Rep. Joseph Chaplik told Capitol Media Services that House leaders...
ARIZONA STATE

