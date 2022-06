Laurie A. (McInnis) Deery, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 26, 2022 at the age of 53. Laurie was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School. Laurie worked for many years as a day care teacher, mostly at Beechwood On The Bay. Laurie also worked as cafeteria assistant at Merrymount School and at Quincy High School. Laurie was a kind person who loved working with children. She stayed positive and strong throughout her illness. Her greatest joy in life was to be a Mom. She was always there for her son, James.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO