Flagstaff, AZ

I-17 Lane Closures Continue

 2 days ago

Work continues on Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff where crews are installing fiber-optic cable. Motorists should plan for a lane...

theprescotttimes.com

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD. Desert Services International in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on State Route 179 at the Beaverhead Flat intersection in the Village of Oak Creek. Construction will begin July 11, 2022, continuing through August 18, 2022. Road construction will consist of slope work to accommodate improvements to the right turn lane from SR 179 to Beaverhead Flat Rd. The improvements include widening and lengthening the turn lane with four inches of asphalt, 1/2’’ of asphalt concrete friction course, drainage improvements, and seeding. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions,
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lane Closures on State Route 69 at Fain Road in Prescott Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound State Route 69 at the junction with State Route 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley. The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 4 a.m. Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
myradioplace.com

‘Forest Road Connection’ Construction Begins in Sedona

As part of the Sedona in Motion program, the city of Sedona and their contractor,. Fann Contracting, Inc., are working to construct the ‘Forest Road Connection. Project’. The project includes the construction of a new two-lane roadway that will. connect the current terminus of Forest Road to a...
SEDONA, AZ
12 News

City of Flagstaff lifts fire restrictions after monsoon rains

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff announced on Tuesday that it is lifting fire restrictions, and returning to Stage 0. Those changes take effect at noon on Jun. 28. Stage 0 fire restrictions mean that smoking and using e-cigarettes are banned in all public places within the City of Flagstaff including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Urban Trail System.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
myradioplace.com

Some Fire Restrictions Removed in Northern AZ

The Coconino and Kaibab national forest and the City of Flagstaff have lifted fire. restrictions. Authorities say recent rains and higher humidity, along with forecasted rains, have lowered. fire danger. The Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse wash area closures area lifted, but fire related closures will remain in effect around the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
azdot.gov

Pack your patience when heading south from Flagstaff this summer

Summertime is the right time to pave the highway. But restrictions don’t always make it a swell time to go a glidin’ down the road. And one of Arizona's highways that recently started to get new pavement is Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff. This much-needed project will repair years of damage from winter weather.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County. As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain. Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Cottonwood

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Cottonwood. City of Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th in observance...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on July...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12news.com

What comes after a wildfire? Photos show forest monsoon flooding near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previously aired broadcast. Wildfires like the Pipeline and Haywire fires in the Flagstaff area have left thousands of acres burnt and exposed to the elements. Monsoon is here, and with plants damaged and soil baked over, there's little in the way to stop a flood.
knau.org

Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
Traffic
SignalsAZ

Verde Canyon Railroad: A Ride Through Time

Taking a ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad is a bit like time travel. As the train winds its way through a large, unspoiled swath of the Verde Canyon, there is a sense of stepping back into history. Following a section of the original rail line built in 1911, the updated and upscaled train allows guests to experience unparalleled views of some of the most beautiful scenery Arizona has to offer.
CLARKDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Flagstaff flooding footage; burn scar areas at major risk

Flagstaff is experiencing its first major flood of the year as monsoon season is in full swing. Burn scars from the Pipeline, Haywire and Tunnel wildfires are posing a major risk for businesses and residents.
iheart.com

Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Sinkhole

An Arizona woman had to be rescued after driving into a sinkhole in a Phoenix neighborhood. The incident took place on Sunday night, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. The sinkhole, which opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, was caused by a water main break. After driving into the sinkhole,...
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Deputies Help Make Multiple Rescues on Agua Fria River

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm YCSO Deputies, Mayer Fire, DPS Ranger, YCSO Search and Rescue and Back Country Unit Swiftwater volunteers responded to assist with multiple rescues on the Agua Fria River in Mayer. A group of recreational all-terrain vehicle riders found themselves swept away by more than a fun evening. Following a flash flood in the area, one couple rolled their side-by-side and became stuck in a high point of the river. Quick acting YCSO deputies were able to coordinate the rescues without needing to deploy the Back County Swiftwater volunteers.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Brenda Clouston Serves Up Southern Hospitality at Colt Grill

Restaurateur operates four BBQ smokehouses. Grandmothers are famous for touching our lives in significant ways and sometimes even helping us chart a path to our dreams. For Colt Grill BBQ & Spirits owner Brenda Clouston, her Grandma Helen was the fuel that fired Clouston’s four smokehouse restaurants. With locations...
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 27th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

