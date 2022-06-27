I-17 Lane Closures Continue

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD. Desert Services International in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on State Route 179 at the Beaverhead Flat intersection in the Village of Oak Creek. Construction will begin July 11, 2022, continuing through August 18, 2022. Road construction will consist of slope work to accommodate improvements to the right turn lane from SR 179 to Beaverhead Flat Rd. The improvements include widening and lengthening the turn lane with four inches of asphalt, 1/2’’ of asphalt concrete friction course, drainage improvements, and seeding. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions,

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO