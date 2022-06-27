ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle MacKimm
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213d95_0gNQBraA00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain caner.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
WANE 15

IMPD investigating 3 Indianapolis shootings in 90 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a person in critical condition. The incident was one of several shootings around Indianapolis in about 90 minutes Wednesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. Police said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vibe

Ice Cube And NFL Join Forces To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Click here to read the full article. Ice Cube and the NFL are teaming up for an initiative with one goal: the betterment of Black-owned businesses. Announced on Thursday (June 30), the NFL has partnered with Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute, an initiative created by the rapper for economic inclusion. Together, Contract with Black America Institute and the NFL are setting out to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.More from VIBE.comFormer NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchRick Ross Wants To Become Minority Owner Of Philadelphia 76ersSuge Knight Could Pay...
NFL
WANE 15

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
WANE 15

Docs: Morgan Co. men stole a car, guns and conga drums to sell for drugs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Four Morgan County men are facing charges for their part in a burglary ring after a months-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. Colton Hacker, Tommy Allbright Jr., Jakob Chadwick and Kaden Warthen are facing charges of corrupt business influence, burglary and theft among other charges. Investigators said the four were part […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Secret Service pledges response to Trump motorcade allegations

The Secret Service said on Tuesday that it will have more to say about allegations that former President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his vehicle and then lunged at the head of his security detail when informed he would not be able to join his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
POTUS
WANE 15

Gov. Holcomb: No ‘red lines’ on abortion legislation

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no “red lines” when it comes to limits on abortion in Indiana. Holcomb’s comments come a day after Republican legislative leaders announced the start of their special session would be delayed nearly three weeks to July […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Stroke
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy