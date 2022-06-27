ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

LITTLE LEAGUE: Sarasota National wins 8-9-10 district title

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
The Sarasota National (8-9-10) Little League team won the district title, defeating Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood and Sarasota American little leagues.

Sarasota National moves to the sectional tournament against LaBelle and Bonita Springs on July 2.

Members of the Sarasota National team include Nathanael Leet, Mason Elder, Shain Eicher, Damon Bell, Vaughn Hernandez, Jase Baldwin, Davis Snyder, Miles Wilkes, Judah Mayer, Ezra Meyzen, Ryan Frenz, Rylan Brogdon.

The coaching staff includes Shain Eicher (manager) and coaches Danny Snider, Danny Bell and Craig Wilkes.

