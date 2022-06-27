ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Franklin ‘Passes The Baton’ To Maverick City Music At The BET Awards

By Get Up!
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 2022 BET Awards was a special one for Maverick City Music . The award-winning collective joined Kirk Franklin for a medley of songs including “ Kingdom “, the classic “ Melodies From Heaven ” and Sean “Love” Combs for the song “ I’ll Be Missing You ” during his Lifetime Achievement Award tribute .

Multiple-time BET Award winner Franklin, along with rapper Lil Baby won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for the song “ We Win ” from the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack at last night’s event. During his acceptance speech, Franklin took the time to bring Maverick City Music on stage to “pass the baton” instead of taking home the honor.

I’ve been blessed to have an opportunity to win this award before. And I’ve been blessed to be in front of the most beautiful people in the world, my people, my entire career. My people are the most talented, the most gifted the most anointed. And, and my job is to not only serve you, but my job is to serve the next generation. I have up here, the next generation. And one thing that I’ve always had a problem with when it comes to our, to our elders, a lot of times they will hold the position until they die. And they don’t pass the baton and they die with the baton.

So many of us, so many of us died in financial poverty, because those that had the wealth did not pass the baton. So many, so many black churches died in ignorance because the pastor would not step down and pass the baton. So tonight, because I’ve been blessed, I want to be a blessing to the next generation. Maverick City deserves this baton. This award, I want to embrace it to Maverick city, the next generation of gospel music. Give it up for them right now.

An incredible honor from Franklin and an amazing look for Maverick City Music and Gospel music’s young bright stars.

