Jonnu Smith says he loves the 'dog' in quarterback Mac Jones: 'That's my guy'

With all the outside noise around why the Patriots' offense could struggle in 2022 -- from a change in play-caller to less-than-elite skill positions -- the unit still might have an ace in the hole: Mac Jones himself.

After beating out Cam Newton in training camp last year and starting every game in 2021, the Jones has fully taken charge of New England's offense going into his second season. His apparent comfort level has translated into more aggressive play, including big-time throws in minicamp to Nelson Agholor, Tre Nixon, and Jonnu Smith.

The young quarterback has also shown a few new sides to himself in spring practice, including rocking out on his air guitar to some "Livin' on a Prayer" during warmups.

But when asked about Jones' most impressive qualities during an interview with NFL Network's "Good Morning, Football!", Smith warned people not to take the unassuming quarterback lightly.

"The way he can turn it on," the Patriots tight end replied. "He's one of the goofiest guys around. He has so much ability. So much dog in him. When he flips that switch, he's a different person. That's my guy."

Jones turned heads as a rookie both with his solid play and his perfectionist attitude, which occasionally led to outbursts about his performance.

Heading into his second year, his competitive streak could be seen in his increased willingness to attack the Patriots’ secondary down the field in practice and his boisterous celebrations alongside the offense when big plays connected.

Smith, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of two such chunk plays during minicamp, both of which involved him jumping up over defenders to haul in contested catches. Those highlights were all too infrequent for the high-priced tight end in 2021, and that won't fly for either Smith or Jones in 2022 — a season in which both players will be sorely needed on offense.

So far, though, their chemistry has looked better than it did last season, and that can only mean good things even if the real football hasn't started yet.