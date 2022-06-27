ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Economic pressures bearing down on food pantries and the families they serve

By Megan Lynch
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - The same economic pressures that are impacting households, are impacting the food pantries that serve those families.

KMOX's Megan Lynch visited one St. Louis organization doing what it can to keep food on the table.

"Overall we are able to give our agencies about 20% less food than what we were giving six months ago," says Kristin Wild, President and CEO of Operation Food Search . The hunger relief organization, based in St. Louis, works with dozens of agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Wild says the organization is receiving fewer donations, having a harder time finding sources of food to purchase, and paying much higher bills for fuel.   At the same time, demand for services is higher. She says agencies report seeing more new families seeking help, as they face rising costs not only for food and fuel, but for utilities, housing and other necessities.

Wild says nationwide, the number of people who rely on charitable food sources is up about 33% compared to before the pandemic.

