Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Sharpshooter, Rising 2023 Guard

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Wes Miller is hard at work building the future of the program.

CINCINNATI — UC basketball is molding the 2022 squad in the Monster Factory this summer and just offered a couple more players that could be cogs in the machine very soon. Things start with 2024 point guard Travis Perry out of Lyon County (Kentucky).

According to 247Sports , Perry is the 70th-ranked player in the class and the 12th-ranked point guard. He holds 11 offers and has a wide-open recruitment with Kentucky ( 20.2% ), Ole Miss (23.6%), Western Kentucky (27%), and Cincinnati (16.9%) all in the mix.

Perry is coming off a season where he shot over 50% from the floor and over 43% from downtown. Kentucky just sent the sharpshooter its fifth scholarship offer in the 2024 class.

The other recent offer went out to three-star 2023 shooting guard Trey Autry out of Western Reserve Academy (Ohio).

According to 247Sports , Autry is the 31st-ranked shooting guard and the seventh-ranked player in Ohio. He holds 11 offers from schools like Bryant, Maryland, and Nebraska. Autry recently said his recruitment is wide open and that he's only consistently hearing from Maryland and Santa Barbara.

Autry is a thicker 6-foot-3 guard with a quick, smooth jump shot and an active play style every coach would love. He does a great job anticipating passing lanes and can get moving on a fast break. Autry's handle gets the job done as well for a player that Cincinnati could have little trouble landing in the current climate. Check out his highlights here .

