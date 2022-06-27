Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Sharpshooter, Rising 2023 Guard

Wes Miller is hard at work building the future of the program.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC basketball is molding the 2022 squad in the Monster Factory this summer and just offered a couple more players that could be cogs in the machine very soon. Things start with 2024 point guard Travis Perry out of Lyon County (Kentucky).

According to 247Sports , Perry is the 70th-ranked player in the class and the 12th-ranked point guard. He holds 11 offers and has a wide-open recruitment with Kentucky ( 20.2% ), Ole Miss (23.6%), Western Kentucky (27%), and Cincinnati (16.9%) all in the mix.

Perry is coming off a season where he shot over 50% from the floor and over 43% from downtown. Kentucky just sent the sharpshooter its fifth scholarship offer in the 2024 class.

The other recent offer went out to three-star 2023 shooting guard Trey Autry out of Western Reserve Academy (Ohio).

According to 247Sports , Autry is the 31st-ranked shooting guard and the seventh-ranked player in Ohio. He holds 11 offers from schools like Bryant, Maryland, and Nebraska. Autry recently said his recruitment is wide open and that he's only consistently hearing from Maryland and Santa Barbara.

Autry is a thicker 6-foot-3 guard with a quick, smooth jump shot and an active play style every coach would love. He does a great job anticipating passing lanes and can get moving on a fast break. Autry's handle gets the job done as well for a player that Cincinnati could have little trouble landing in the current climate. Check out his highlights here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Seven Things That Need to Happen for Bearcats to Have Successful Season

Over/Under: Bearcats Win Total Set for 2022 Season

Ahmad Gardner Notches Pick-Six, Impresses in Jets' Final Open Minicamp Practice

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Makes Virtual Visit to New York-Area Children's Hospital

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder 'Light Years Ahead of Most Young QBs'

Report: Ahmad Gardner Paid $50,000 for New York Jets Jersey Number

Three-Star 2023 CB Cameron Calhoun Commits to UC

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

Another One: Bearcats Add Four Star Defensive Back to 2023 Recruiting Class

UC Offers Local 2024 Center Raleigh Burgess; Four-Star Guard Trey Green Discusses Recruitment

Sporting News Names Luke Fickell Fifth-Best Coach in College Football

Recruiting Roundup: 2023 UC QB Brady Drogosh Commit Competing in Elite 11 Finals; Bearcats Interested in Local 2026 WR

Bob Huggins on UC Joining Big 12: 'They Better get Ready Because it is Hard'

Three-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Kamari Burns Commits to UC; Class of 2023 now Highest-Rated in School History

Watch: Coby Bryant Flashes Athleticism at Seattle Seahawks Practice

UC Football Adds Sixth 2023 Commitment of the Weekend

Four-Star Wide Receiver Ayden Greene Commits to UC

Four-Star Safety Daeh McCullough Commits to UC

Desmond Ridder Making Early Waves With Atlanta Falcons

Bearcats QB Room Ranked in Middle of ESPN's FBS Passer Tiers

Rayvon Griffith Transferring to AZ Compass for Senior High School Season

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023

UC Emerges as a Major Winner From the 2022 NFL Draft

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk