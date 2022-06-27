ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hans von Spakovsky: Original Roe v. Wade decision was flawed from the beginning

By Dane Mc Guire
 4 days ago

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is on the minds of many after some protests over the Supreme Court’s decision turned violent over the weekend.

The initial decision of the 1970 case was that the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment protects a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion as a matter of privacy

Hans von Spakovsky Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation joined Ryan Wrecker, guest host of The Marc Cox Morning Show to discuss Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“It was flawed from the day it was decided because in essence what happened in 1973 was the Supreme Court simply created a non-existent right in the constitution to abortion, von Spakovsky said.

“And all the court did on Friday was say, ‘Look, you can look at the text of the Constitution. You can look at the history of the Constitution. There's no mention of there's no recognition of abortion as a constitutional right. No state before 1973 recognized abortion as a constitutional right in their state constitution. They just made it up,” he added.

Von Spakovsky noted the state of the law now reverts back to how it was in 1973, leaving the decision on the rules of abortion up to the people of each state and their elected officials.

“The hysteria, the violence over the weekend to me is just shocking, particularly since it was being encouraged by people like Nancy Pelosi and AOC and all these others. You know, they're talking about how anti-democratic was. No, what was anti-democratic was taking the decision. Away from voters in their elected representatives on that,” von Spakovsky said.

Listen to the full interview at the top of this page. For more, download the Audacy app here .

