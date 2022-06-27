ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind to host law enforcement, fire rescue training

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
St. Johns County law enforcement and fire rescue agencies will hold training exercises on the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind's campus from Thursday to July 22.

The training, which will focus on emergency response, will happen in Gregg Hall, which is on the southwest corner of the campus in the area of Douglas Avenue between Alfred and Milton streets, according to a notice from the school. The campus is in St. Augustine north of downtown's core.

The school plans to demolish Gregg Hall and construct a new building. A community meeting is expected to take place in the fall for that project.

"These opportunities do not come along very often in the county, and the agencies do their best to train as many personnel as possible," according to the school. "Training will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and may be visible to the public. Please do not be alarmed by the public safety resources you will see on campus, as these exercises are not actual incidents."

For information or questions, contact FSDB Campus Police at fsdbpolice@fsdbk12.org.

