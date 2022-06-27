Work Release Escape of Jamar Jackson

(Union County, Iowa) – A man from Creston was cited for Reckless Driving & Leaving the Scene of an accident, Monday night, in Arispe. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30-p.m., a 2006 Chevy Impala driven by 18-year-old Rory Allen Davis, of Creston, pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 300 block of Forbes Street at a high rate of speed, and collided with a 2016 Chevy Cruze owned by Cody Robertson, of Creston, that was in the driveway. Authorities say Davis was upset for some reason.
