Des Moines, IA

Work Release Escape of Jamar Jackson

kjan.com
 4 days ago

DES MOINES – Jamar Maurice Jackson, convicted of Burglary 1st Degree and other charges...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal water ride accident

Des Moines, Iowa – An eastern Iowa family whose son died in an accident on a water ride in Altoona, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit associated with his death. The suit filed in state court by David and Sabrina Jaramillo, of Cedar Rapids and three of their children, alleges Adventureland Park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced For Illegally Obtaining Medical Information

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining health information on another person. Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then-employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications. Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm — making it a felony.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Vehicle break-in in Creston

(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department say a woman residing in the 1000 block of S. Sumner Street reported Wednesday, that someone had broken into her 2007 Kia Spectra. The victim said $25 in cash and her debit card was missing. The loss was estimated at $25, as of the latest report.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teenage Girl Found Alive

(Winterset, IA) — A teenage girl that went missing Monday in Madison County is alive and well. Fifteen-year-old Kamryn Levine was last seen Sunday night in her home in St. Charles shortly before bedtime but was nowhere to be found Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says she was later found safe and returned to her home.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

2 separate fatal accidents in southern Iowa: 1 man and 1 child died

(Decatur County, Iowa) – Two separate incidents in southern Iowa have claimed two lives. The Iowa State Patrol on Tuesday, released the name of a man who died in a UTV accident at around 6:15-p.m., Tuesday. Authorities say 46-year-old Brian C. Kitt, of Ankeny, died after the 20111 Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle he was operating overturned when it went out of control in a hay field. Kitt was ejected and died from his injuries at the Decatur County Hospital.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Creston man cited following a property damage accident

(Union County, Iowa) – A man from Creston was cited for Reckless Driving & Leaving the Scene of an accident, Monday night, in Arispe. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30-p.m., a 2006 Chevy Impala driven by 18-year-old Rory Allen Davis, of Creston, pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 300 block of Forbes Street at a high rate of speed, and collided with a 2016 Chevy Cruze owned by Cody Robertson, of Creston, that was in the driveway. Authorities say Davis was upset for some reason.
CRESTON, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension

An Iowa attorney convicted of violating a no-contact order and drunken driving has agreed to a 30-day suspension of his law license. According to court records, West Des Moines attorney Jason Thomas Carlstrom was arrested and charged with “simulated public intoxication” in October 2021 while standing on the front porch of a former girlfriend’s home. […] The post Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Emergency checkpoints to be added to Des Moines city trails

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is setting up a new system on its trails: establishing 911 emergency checkpoints throughout city trails. It works like this: signs will be posted with numbered markers, so in the case of an emergency, people can find the nearest numbered marker and relay that number to first responders when they call 911.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has had his charges modified. . Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

One dead in off-road vehicle crash in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after an accident involving an off-road vehicle in Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim was driving a UTV in a hayfield when they lost control and rolled the vehicle. That person died at the hospital. Their name and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Garbage truck fire brings rapid response Tuesday in Adel

ADEL, Iowa — A fire broke out in an Ankeny Sanitation garbage truck near the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Court Street. The truck driver jettisoned the load of garbage in the...
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Calls to the Iowa DOT Highway Helper program increase

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI spoke with a number of drivers who say the last thing they want to do is run out of gas and end up sitting on the side of the interstate. But most say they have a procedure in place to prevent them from running on empty.
NORWALK, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit against Iowa community for noon siren has been dismissed

LUCAS, Iowa — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa community for its tornado siren has been dismissed. A couple in Lucas said the daily siren that blares right across the street from their home led to emotional turmoil and physical illness. Phillip and Leslie Bago bought their home on...
LUCAS, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Urbandale neighborhood shopping center sold for $16.2 million

An investment group has purchased a neighborhood shopping center in Urbandale, paying $16.2 million for the property, Polk County real estate records show. The shopping center at 3701 86th St. was built on nearly 13 acres in 1994, records show. The center includes a one-story, 124,759-square-foot retail building with brick veneer and a one-story, 75,818-square-foot building.
URBANDALE, IA
who13.com

Where to watch fireworks displays in central Iowa

It’s just not Independence Day if you don’t get a crick in your neck from watching the vibrant colors of dazzling fireworks explode in the night sky! Take a look at where you and your family can enjoy the best fireworks displays in central Iowa over the July 4th holiday weekend.
ALTOONA, IA

