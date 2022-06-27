ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Times H.E.R Gave Us Fashion Goals

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

H.E.R. is known for her killer fashion style, rocking outfit after outfit that we absolutely love! Whether it’s an elegant affair, a simple red carpet appearance, or just her effortless street style, the songstress knows how to rock each new look to perfection, giving us endless fashion goals in the process!

Today, the beauty is celebrating her birthday and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking gorgeous with a fashionable look that we’ll be talking about for months to come! So to celebrate this true style chameleon and her special birthday today, let’s take a look back at 5 times H.E.R gave us style goals!

1. 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

H.E.R. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year in this dashing yellow and orange jump suit with sparkly detailing on the sides, and it was everything!

2. 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Winners Photo Room

Source:Getty

During that same show, the beauty took home the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance Award for ‘Fight For You’ and posed in the winner’s photo room donning this deep blue look.

3. 94th Annual Academy Awards

H.E.R. was a standout at the Academy Awards earlier this year in this neon-colored high low dress.

4. 2021 Billboard Music Awards

We absolutely loved this red, sparkly look at last year’s Billboard Music Awards! The beauty looked stunning rocking dark shades, a side pony tail and bright bold red lip.

5. Urban One Honors 2022

Source:Getty

We love an all black look and H.E.R. rocked it to perfection when she appeared at the   Urban One Honors in December 2021.

