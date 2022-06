Violent Femmes have unveiled a new set of tour dates for the fall that will focus on the Midwest and East Coast. The band, featuring the acoustic bass stylings of Brian Ritchie, will kick things off on October 2nd at The Pageant in St. Louis, Minnesota, and wrap up on October 28th in Atlanta, Georgia. The run will include a five-night run at the City Winery in New York City.

