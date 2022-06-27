ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5g3J_0gNQ7U0a00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain caner.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead following fiery 3 semi crash on I-70w in Clay Co.

Second update: The Clay County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died as a result of this crash. No identification has been released as of yet, pending notification of family. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — First update: Traffic is moving once again on I-70, according to dispatch, however, some crews remained on scene as […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clinton woman charged with neglect of dependent

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clinton woman has been arrested on the charge of neglect of a dependent. According to Indiana State Police, they began investigating claims that a child had been neglected in the fall of 2021, that investigation reportedly led them to Tabitha M. Dawson, 23, of Clinton. Tuesday officers arrested Dawson […]
CLINTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
WTWO/WAWV

Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Correctional officer killed in drive-by shooting in northern Indiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A St. Joseph County correctional officer was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night in what police called “another senseless act of violence.” Rhema Harris had been a correctional officer with St. Joseph County since July 2021. She was also in the process of becoming a police officer, authorities said, before […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government’

(The Hill) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) says she is “tired” of the longstanding separation between church and state in the U.S., adding that she believes “the church is supposed to direct the government.” In a Sunday speech at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colo., ahead of her primary election on Tuesday, Boebert argued […]
BASALT, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
WTWO/WAWV

13 Illinois laws that go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD investigating 3 Indianapolis shootings in 90 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a person in critical condition. The incident was one of several shootings around Indianapolis in about 90 minutes Wednesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. Police said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported. Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported. Photos from TMZ showed medical workers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTWO/WAWV

Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley. This list will be updated as more event details come in. Indiana Brazil Monday, July 4at Forest ParkFireworks to begin at 10 p.m. Clinton Sunday, July […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Driver falls asleep on I-70, rear-ends semi truck

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the crash happened near mile marker 6. Indiana State Police later told us the crash happened near mile marker 5. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Nobody was injured after the driver of a passenger vehicle fell asleep and rear-ended the back of a semi-truck. It happened […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy