ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVZH7_0gNQ7KQY00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain caner.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pokemon voice actor Billy Kametz dies at age 35 two months after revealing his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis

Billy Kametz passed away on Thursday less than two months after revealing to the world that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. News of the 35-year-old voice actor's death was revealed on his GoFundMe page, which was set up in April after he informed fans he was 'doing OK' and was starting chemotherapy treatments and radiation on his spine.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Cancer Health

Toby Keith’s Stomach Cancer Diagnosis Shines Light on a Less Common Cancer

Country music star Toby Keith has been battling stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, for the past six months, he announced June 12 on social media. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the 60-year-old musician wrote in a statement on Twitter and Instagram. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
CANCER
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shreveport Magazine

“It’s not a common thing being pregnant and being diagnosed with cancer”, Pregnant woman, who was diagnosed with a aggressive type of cancer, says doctors managed to find a treatment that was safe for her baby

The young woman discovered at the same time that she was both pregnant and had cancer. She was nervous and excited at the same time. One week after she discovered that she was pregnant, she received a call from her doctor and discovered that she had cancer. “It’ is a more aggressive type of cancer and it’s harder to treat. That was scary getting that news that I have a more aggressive type. But a positive to that with being pregnant is that the pregnancy wasn’t fueling the cancer. It’s not a common thing being pregnant and being young and being diagnosed with cancer. So it was hard. A lot of doctors were like, ‘There’s not a lot of data.’” the unfortunate mother said.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
Daily Mail

'She's my absolute hero': Adele Roberts credits fiancée Kate Holderness for nursing her through cancer battle and claims diagnosis 'brought them closer together'

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has said being diagnosed with stomach cancer has brought she and fiancée Kate Holderness closer together. The 43-year-old presenter revealed in October she was undergoing treatment and later had a tumour removed through surgery. She now uses a stoma bag, which attaches to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Gives Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison has given fans a health update amid his battle with kidney cancer. The actor attended the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, he told PEOPLE that he is currently working with a health coach to help him in this new part of his journey. Fans will remember that back in 2019, Mathison had to undergo surgery for his illness. "I work with a health coach now," he said, "I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways or whatever, but in the last year, I'd say, maybe 14 months, I've learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Stroke
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Miss Brazil dies at 27 after routine tonsil surgery

Tragedy struck Brazil on Monday as former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died at just 27 years old as the result of complications from a routine tonsil removal surgery.Ms Correia, who hailed from the southeastern city of Macaé, suffered both a haemorrhage and heart attack before falling into a coma in early April, just five days after the routine surgery. Her body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. Ms Correira was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, and had amassed a sizable following in the years since her triumph. She worked as a permanant makeup specialist...
WORLD
Us Weekly

Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Battle Led to Chemotherapy, Radiation and Surgery: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

A necessary hiatus. Toby Keith revealed he is stepping back to recover after treatment for stomach cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," the country crooner, 60, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 12. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good." Despite his treatment, Keith […]
CELEBRITIES
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy