Replay: Governor and congressional candidate forum at University of Tennessee Chattanooga

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago

The fifth of six forums organized by the USA TODAY Network Tennessee in partnership with the University of Tennessee system and Lipscomb University happened on Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. EDT.

The event was live-streamed from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga University Center Tennessee Room, 642 E 5th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Watch the program in the video player below.

Who came?

The three Democratic candidates for governor had confirmed:

  • Dr. Carnita Faye Atwater of West Tennessee

  • Dr. Jason Brantley Martin of Middle Tennessee

  • Memphis Councilman JB Smiley

Atwater was unable to make the event.

Two U.S. House District 3 candidates confirmed:

  • Meg Gorman (Democrat)
  • Sandy Casey (Republican)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann is the incumbent. He did not attend.

District 3 includes counties in southeast Tennessee including Hamilton County (Chattanooga is the county seat) and several counties east of Knox County including Roane, Morgan and Anderson.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters.. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Replay: Governor and congressional candidate forum at University of Tennessee Chattanooga

