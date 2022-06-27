ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Army private who plotted neo-Nazi attack on US military base pleads guilty

By Jack Murphy
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3YmI_0gNQ769d00

U.S. Army Pvt. Ethan Melzer plead guilty to numerous charges including the attempted murder of American soldiers, divulging national security information, and attempting to provide material support to terrorists.

Melzer, 24, associated himself with the occult group the Order of the Nine Angles, which seeks to speed up and accelerate the collapse of western civilization. Assigned to the 173rd Airborne in Italy, Melter learned of an upcoming deployment to a sensitive military installation and began plotting an insider attack on encrypted forums and comms channels.

The U.S. attorney assigned to the case stated in a press release that, "Ethan Melzer attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit by unlawfully disclosing its location, strength, and armaments to a neo-Nazi, anarchist, white supremacist group.

"The defendant believed he could force the U.S. into prolonged armed conflict while causing the deaths of as many soldiers as possible," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the release. "Melzer's traitorous conduct was a betrayal of his storied unit and nothing short of an attack against the most essential American values. Thanks to the incredible work of the FBI and the U.S. Army, Melzer's duplicity was revealed and his murderous attack thwarted.”

The Order of the Nine Angles espouses neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, and Satanic beliefs, according to the Department of Justice. The group also expressed admiration both for Nazis, including Adolf Hitler, and Islamic jihadists, like Osama Bin Laden.

When Melzer, who was assigned to the 173rd Airborne in Italy, learned he would be deployed to a sensitive military base, he began to transmit photographs and information about the size, strength, and disposition of his unit in order to facilitate a "jihad attack" that would lead to a "mass casualty" event.

Melzer's text messages revealed that he knew he may be killed in the attack itself, but was undeterred as he thought it would be a worthwhile death that would plunge America back into another decade-long war in the Middle East.

Melzer won't be sentenced until January, but faces up to 45 years in prison.

Want to get more connected to the stories and resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter. Reach Jack Murphy: jack@connectingvets.com or @JackMurphyRGR .

Comments / 3

Related
MilitaryTimes

Army private admits bizarre plot to attack his unit on deployment

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army private assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade pleaded guilty Friday to charges that he plotted to murder members of his unit in an attack that he planned to carry out in 2020 on behalf of a group that promotes extreme violence to bring about the demise of Western civilization, authorities said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Adolf Hitler
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: One of the FIVE US Navy commanders axed in the last six days was ousted after being caught 'drunk driving'

One of the five US Navy commanding officers fired last week was removed from his position for being caught drunk driving, it has been claimed. Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, commanding officer of USS Preble guided-missile destroyer, was relieved from his duties 'due to loss of confidence in his ability to command,' according to a Navy statement released on Tuesday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Military Base#Fbi#U S Army Pvt#American#The 173rd Airborne#Neo Nazi#The U S Army#Anti Semitic#The Department Of Justice#Nazis
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy