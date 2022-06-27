ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

David Blizter, Matt Kaulig officially join Guardians ownership

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGWWI_0gNQ6zDC00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Ownership succession of the Cleveland Guardians is now in place.

The team officially announced that David Blitzer has joined the club as minority owner.

Matt Kaulig of the Northeast Ohio based Kaulig Companies is also a member of Blitzer’s investment group in the team.

Major League Baseball approved the agreement earlier this month which gives Blitzer a 25-30% stake in the club with an ability to purchase the controlling interest in the coming years The Athletic reported.

“I am very excited about bringing on David Blitzer and his group as our partners," Paul Dolan, said Guardians owner, chairman and CEO, said. "David brings a wealth of experience in the sports industry that we believe will be a complementary addition to our organization. I look forward to collaborating with David for years to come to achieve our goal of winning a World Series.”

Blitzer is co-founder and co-managing general partner of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) which includes stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Crystal Palace (EPL), Real Salt Lake (MLS) and numerous international soccer clubs.

“I am thrilled to join the ownership group of the Cleveland Guardians, a storied Major League Baseball franchise with a loyal, engaged fanbase,” Blitzer said. “Our goal is to support Paul and the incredibly talented Guardians leadership team in delivering to Cleveland a team that can contend for a World Series. We also look forward to assisting the Guardians in their mission of using the platform of baseball to drive positive change in the communities our team serves. I thank Paul and the Dolan family, as well as our partners in this investment, for this amazing opportunity.”

Blitzer replaces former minority owner and current owner of the Royals John Sherman, who paid $1 billion for the Kansas City ballclub.

The Dolan’s bought the team, now valued at $1.3 billion according to Forbes, from Dick Jacobs for $323 million in 1999.

In addition to renaming the club, a charter member of the American League founded in 1901, Dolan ensured the franchise will remain in northeast Ohio by extending the lease at Progressive Field through at least 2036.

The ballpark, which opened in 1994, will undergo a $435 million makeover to be completed by opening day 2025 beginning this fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Mother knows best: Guardians' Josh Naylor apologizes to Terry Francona for head-butt

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor’s parents arrived in Cleveland too late for the start of the Guardians’ game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night, so they watched their son’s 10th-inning heroics at his apartment. With the Guardians down to their last strike, Naylor sent a two-run, opposite-field, game-winning shot to the Home Run Porch for a 7-6 victory, capping a four-run inning and setting off a wild celebration. Capping the jubilant melee was Naylor’s head-butt of manager Terry...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

6 potential buyout options the Cleveland Cavaliers could have interest in

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have a whole host of potential buyout free agents to pursue this offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not going to have a lot of money this offseason to spend on free agents. Collin Sexton will likely be re-signed assuming things don’t go sideways on that front, and then Ricky Rubio will likely be offered a contract as well, but it’ll likely be for some if not all of the mid-level exception the Cavs have for this year.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Ex-Ohio State Star

Jae'Sean Tate is potentially not going to be a member of the Houston Rockets next season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets have declined his $1.8 million player option. Tate will now become an unrestricted free agent heading into free agency. That said, both Tate and the...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers go after Kevin Durant?

The Cleveland Cavaliers may want to try to trade for Kevin Durant but should they?. Here comes the rush of people saying “YES, DUH” when asked if the Cleveland Cavaliers should trade for Kevin Durant. I know that’s the kneejerk reaction a lot of people are going to have about the idea of trading for Durant but this isn’t a simple question, nor are the answers really being discussed in any sort of depth.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sherman
thecomeback.com

Colin Cowherd reacts to bombshell UCLA, USC report

The sports news cycle doesn’t stop for anyone, not even a vacationing Colin Cowherd waiting in line at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Cowherd has been off his radio show this week, enjoying a vacation in the Caribbean with his family. But that came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon when Cowherd addressed the latest seismic shift to hit college football almost immediately after his plane from the Caribbean touched down in Miami.
LOS ANGELES, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Grab Breakfast in Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, Ohio, is home to several iconic attractions you shouldn’t miss out on during your visit to the city, including The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and Playhouse Square. Of course, you’ll need plenty of energy throughout the day while sightseeing, so why not consider...
CLEVELAND, OH
restaurantclicks.com

Our Favorite Cleveland Sushi Spots

Cleveland is one of the largest cities in Ohio. Nestled on Lake Erie, this fantastic city has plenty of things for you to do while you visit or if you plan to move there. You can spend your summers on the lake, tour the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, visit the many craft breweries, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#New Jersey Devils#The Cleveland Guardians#Kaulig Companies#Major League Baseball
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy