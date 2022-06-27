ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Fire torches electrical wires, spreads to home after car hits pole in Brooklyn

By Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A car crashed into a pole in Brooklyn on Sunday night, igniting electrical wires and sparking a fire that spread to a home and cut power to residents in the area, officials said.

Electrical Wires Burning After Car Crashed Into Pole Catching Trees on Fire @CitizenApp

Avenue M & Utica Ave Yesterday 11:53:15 PM EDT

Video shows the pole and electrical wires on fire at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Avenue M in the Flatlands.

“This is crazy,” a man says in Citizen App video as the wires spark and pop, sending smoke into the streets. “This is bananas out here. It’s bananas.”

Firefighters responded to the fire around 11:50 p.m. By that time, the flames had spread to a residence at the intersection, the FDNY said.

Video shows the electrical wires sparking and catching fire after a car hit a pole. Photo credit Citizen App

The fire started when a vehicle hit a pole at the intersection, which somehow caused the electrical wires to burst into flames, according to Con Edison.

About 60 members of the FDNY responded and brought the fire under control just before 2 a.m., the fire department said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Con Ed said 25 of its customers were without power in the area. The utility hoped to have power restored to them Monday morning.

A car crashed into a pole at Utica Avenue and Avenue M in the Flatlands, sparking a fire that spread to a residence. Photo credit Citizen App

#Brooklyn#Electrical Wires#Fire Department#Torches#Traffic Accident#Avenue M#Citizen App#Fdny#Con Edison
