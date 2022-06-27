ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms expected throughout New Jersey Monday

By Shaun Chornobroff, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
New Jerseyans who are planning to enjoy their Monday outside may be forced to postpone any activities, as poor conditions, including heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind are expected around the state.

Storms are expected throughout the Garden State on Monday and will go into the night, although weather is expected to improve significantly by Tuesday morning, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service

“A cold front will move through the region with showers and thunderstorms a threat in the early evening," said Steve DiMartino, a private meteorologist for NY NJ Pa Weather. "The thunderstorms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm to reach severe levels with wind gusts over 65 mph.”

A small craft advisory that will expire at 4 p.m. has been put out from the National Weather Service, warning of winds near 30 mph. The advisory effects southern coastal areas of the state such as Cape May or Manasquan.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions,” the advisory said.

The cold front settling into the northeast will cause lowered temperatures and dry weather in the majority of the state for the ensuing days.

Temperatures are projected to stay under 90 degrees throughout New Jersey for the rest of the week.

In Southern Jersey there is a chance that some storms will occur over the weekend, however in the shore and northern part of New Jersey there is no precipitation anticipated during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

