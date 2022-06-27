'Whoooooooa': Pacers draft picks experience thrills of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

What better way to get comfortable in Indiana than to take a leisurely trip around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Well, leisurely might not be quite accurate. Callum Illot, in his second year with IndyCar, took the newest Pacers draft picks — Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown — for a spin around the track and on the road course.

Their facial expressions say it all.

No word on whether they stopped for a pork tenderloin on the way home.

