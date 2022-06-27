'Whoooooooa': Pacers draft picks experience thrills of Indianapolis Motor Speedway
What better way to get comfortable in Indiana than to take a leisurely trip around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
Well, leisurely might not be quite accurate. Callum Illot, in his second year with IndyCar, took the newest Pacers draft picks — Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown — for a spin around the track and on the road course.
Their facial expressions say it all.
No word on whether they stopped for a pork tenderloin on the way home.
Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.
