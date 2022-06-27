ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'Whoooooooa': Pacers draft picks experience thrills of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axOYQ_0gNQ3Wus00

What better way to get comfortable in Indiana than to take a leisurely trip around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Well, leisurely might not be quite accurate. Callum Illot, in his second year with IndyCar, took the newest Pacers draft picks — Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown — for a spin around the track and on the road course.

Their facial expressions say it all.

No word on whether they stopped for a pork tenderloin on the way home.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Indianapolis

Dionte Ferguson Joins Men's Basketball Coaching Staff

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis men's basketball head coach Paul Corsaro has announced three additions to his coaching staff for the upcoming season in assistant coach Dionte Ferguson, graduate assistant Reese McGinsie and student assistant Colin Carter. Ferguson comes to the Circle City after two years at Tusculum...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson Speedway celebrates 75 years

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Barely an hour northeast of the Brickyard lies a track with some history of its own. Anderson Speedway sits well within Anderson’s city limits, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the way into downtown. It opened in 1948 and has hosted the Little 500 the night before the Indianapolis 500 every year since 1950.
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible Thai Food in Indianapolis

There is a lot of excellent food in Southeast Asia. It can be hard to select one country’s cuisine as the best. I’ve spent a lot of time tasting and contemplating the cuisines of Southeast Asia, and I’ve concluded that Thai food is my favorite. Thai food...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Indianapolis

Indianapolis provides plenty of opportunities to delve into art, history, sports, and culture. But did you know it’s also home to some of the tastiest Italian food?. People typically think about Boston, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco when they consider where the best Italian food is in the U.S.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Indianapolis

There are many amazing things to do and see in Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the Indianapolis botanical gardens. Families will love strolling through the Indianapolis Zoo or aquarium or simply exploring downtown Indy on foot. All of that exploring is bound to work up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Nembhard
Southside Times

More than just a car dealership

Howard Hubler and his family are well-known on the Southside for the Hubler car dealerships. But if you listen to Howard’s story, you’ll see how he and his family have done so much more than just sell cars. Their community focus has led them to help shape and grow the Southside of Indianapolis over the last several decades.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Thrills#Indycar
Indianapolis Recorder

Review: George Clinton: From Indiana Avenue to the Mothership, the best of Parliament-Funkadelic in Naptown

In 2019, George Clinton announced that he was retiring from the stage. Parliament-Funkadelic’s farewell tour ended in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. But at some point during the COVID-19 shutdown, Clinton had a change of heart. In March of 2022, Clinton announced that his beloved P-Funk crew would return to the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
WIBC.com

11 People Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – 11 people from Indianapolis have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to drug trafficking in Indianapolis. In the fall of 2019, federal agents began investigating several people suspected of drug trafficking in the Indianapolis area. Investigators discovered that meth was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis before it was sold across the city.
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy