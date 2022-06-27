ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grove Report

LISTEN: Ole Miss Radio's David Kellum Calls Final Out of Rebel National Title

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MUSr_0gNQ34X100

The Voice of the Rebels finally was able to call a national championship on Sunday.

The Ole Miss Rebels are the 2022 baseball national champions.

A month ago, the future of the Ole Miss season and that of head coach Mike Bianco were in jeopardy. On Sunday, they claimed the first national championship in program history.

The Rebels claimed a 4-2 win in a pitchers' duel mastered by Hunter Elliott and the Oklahoma Sooners' Cade Horton. It took a one-out baserunner while trailing 2-1 in the eighth inning to chase Horton from the game, and the Rebels were able to get to Sooner closer Trevin Michael, putting up three runs in the bottom half to take the final 4-2 lead.

Jacob Gonzalez , who had been slumping at the plate in Omaha, helped the Rebels draw first blood on Sunday with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Oklahoma would claim a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, chasing Hunter Elliott and reliever Mason Nichols before John Gaddis was able to stop the bleeding with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the eighth, T.J. McCants worked a one-out single to chase Horton from the game. McCants and Justin Bench worked a hit-and-run in the next at bat to put runners at the corners, and a Jacob Gonzalez single tied the game. Two more Rebel runs came across in the frame via wild pitches from Michael.

Rebel closer Brandon Johnson came in the game in the ninth inning to record the final three outs. That's when Ole Miss radio play-by-play announcer David Kellum was able to celebrate.

Kellum has been the voice of Rebel baseball for over 40 years, and he finally had the opportunity to announce the program's first national championship to listeners across the country.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Rebels fans celebrate baseball national championship

OXFORD, Miss. – – Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Oxford Wednesday to celebrate the University of Mississippi’s first-ever men’s National Championship. The celebration consisted of a parade that ended at a packed Swayze Field where the “Swayze Crazies” were in full swing.  It was the exclamation mark on an incredible playoff run. The unranked, unseeded Rebels baseball […]
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Play#College Baseball#College Sports#The Voice Of The Rebels#The Ole Miss Rebels#The Oklahoma Sooners
wtva.com

Ole Miss players passed out Raising Cane’s Wednesday afternoon

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Ole Miss baseball players helped Raising Cane’s celebrate in Oxford on Wednesday, June 29. The players included College World Series MVP pitcher Dylan DeLucia, first baseman Tim Elko and infielder Peyton Chatagnier. They began handing out free chicken tenders at 1 p.m. at Rebels...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynewsroom.com

Desoto County News Room TV

Do you have some time and a camcorder? We need you to provide video coverage of newsworthy events across DeSoto County. Contact Sam Rikard at weathermayor@gmail.com if you are interested.
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Major delays in DeSoto after crash on Goodman road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are to expect delays after a crash on Interstate 55 brought traffic to a halt on Thursday morning. Both lanes between Goodman and Church road are affected due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Mississippi Ale House celebrates fifth anniversary with some new brews

With steady growth each year since it’s opening, the Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with two new beers and family-friendly festivities that brought the community together. The five-year-old brewery’s true birthday will be on July 5 but the celebration took place early...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Sisk Ave Reported Site of Car Accident with Injuries

On-site medical personnel provided the injured people with medical aid. At least one individual was hurt in the collision. The extent of the related injuries has not been confirmed. Local law enforcement is in charge of the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their families...
OXFORD, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

One killed, one hurt after shooting in Como, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Como, Mississippi early Friday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Church street. One man died on the scene and one man was rushed to Regional Medical […]
COMO, MS
WREG

One shot at Southaven Subway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot at a Southaven Subway restaurant Thursday. Southaven Police responded to the scene at the Subway in the area of Stateline Road and Hamilton Road at around 11:07 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound and began to render first aid. Police asked […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

ASPCA rescues 50 dogs from Tate county home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said they have rescued 50 dogs from a home in Coldwater, Mississippi after a pet owner surrendered them. The organization said the owner realized they were overwhelmed and recognized they could not provide adequate care for all of the dogs and […]
COLDWATER, MS
hottytoddy.com

Como Man Charged With Stealing a Vehicle

On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of County Road 517. An investigation began regarding the stolen vehicle, and on Wednesday investigators arrested Thomas Ray Gray, 34, of Como for motor vehicle theft. Gray is currently being housed at...
COMO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville Man Faces Charges After Domestic Violence Call

On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of domestic violence in progress call in the area of Highway 7 South, near County Road 369. Investigators and deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident. During the investigation, Russell Eades Evans, 36, of...
ABBEVILLE, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy