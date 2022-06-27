ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Listen to the Ole Miss radio call for the final out of the College World Series

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cb9k3_0gNQ2rIE00

Play-by-play announcer David Kellum had the call on Ole Miss radio once the Rebels got the final out to become 2022 College World Series champions.

The Rebels defeated the Sooners 4-2 Sunday to earn the program's first national title in history . Kellum, who's famously been the voice of Ole Miss athletics since 1978, shouted in excitement as Rebels closer Brandon Johnson struck out Oklahoma's Sebastian Orduno .

"He struck him out on a breaking ball!" Kellum exclaimed, "and the Ole Miss Rebels are your national champions!"

Kellum shared the championship moment on social media and wrote about his happiness for coach Mike Bianco.

There are plans to celebrate Monday as the team makes its return to Oxford. The championship parade is scheduled for Wednesday.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Listen to the Ole Miss radio call for the final out of the College World Series

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Announcer#Ole Miss Rebels#College Sports#Sooners#Olemissbsb#Tennessean
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy