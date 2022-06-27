Play-by-play announcer David Kellum had the call on Ole Miss radio once the Rebels got the final out to become 2022 College World Series champions.

The Rebels defeated the Sooners 4-2 Sunday to earn the program's first national title in history . Kellum, who's famously been the voice of Ole Miss athletics since 1978, shouted in excitement as Rebels closer Brandon Johnson struck out Oklahoma's Sebastian Orduno .

"He struck him out on a breaking ball!" Kellum exclaimed, "and the Ole Miss Rebels are your national champions!"

Kellum shared the championship moment on social media and wrote about his happiness for coach Mike Bianco.

There are plans to celebrate Monday as the team makes its return to Oxford. The championship parade is scheduled for Wednesday.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Listen to the Ole Miss radio call for the final out of the College World Series