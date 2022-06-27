ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss baseball announces details for College World Series championship parade Wednesday

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. — The fanbase that helped set record crowds at the College World Series will have a chance to celebrate Ole Miss baseball's championship on its own turf on Wednesday.

The Rebels return home from their College World Series victory on Monday and will host a national championship parade on Wednesday in Oxford. The parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. on The Square and weave its way through downtown and University Avenue before ending at The Lyceum.

Following the parade, there will be a celebration inside Swayze Field at 6 p.m., where coach Mike Bianco, players and special guests will address the fans. All seating is free but coolers and outside chairs will only be allowed in left and right field.

O CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN: Ole Miss baseball star Tim Elko doesn't want a statue. He might get one anyway

CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THE SIP: Mississippi is the capital of the college baseball world. Again. Get used to it.

THIS TEAM: This Ole Miss baseball team. After ups and downs, these Rebels are national champions

Parking on campus will be free. Concessions will not be sold.

Ole Miss won its first national championship on Sunday, defeating Oklahoma 4-2 to sweep the College World Series finals. The Rebels finished with a 5-1 record, outscoring their opponents 36-14 along the way. For a team that started 7-14 in SEC play and was selected as the last at-large bid team in the NCAA Tournament field, the turnaround was impressive.

The Rebels team plane returns from Omaha on Monday. Fans can greet players and coaches upon arrival at The Walk of Champions on campus at 2 p.m.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss baseball announces details for College World Series championship parade Wednesday

