Nacho Figueras’ wife pens message to ‘sister’ Meghan Markle: ‘Keep walking, steady and strong’

Delfina Blaquier penned a sweet message to her fellow “polo wife” Meghan Markle following the end of the Los Padres polo team’s season. On June 24, Delfina, whose husband Nacho Figueras is on the team with Prince Harry , shared a photo on Instagram of herself and the Duchess of Sussex ﻿at a previous match in Santa Barbara, California.

“M - looking forward to many more of these times with you and H,” she captioned the picture. “Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new you the way you are. My sister ❤️, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂 .”

“Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time,” Delfina added. “You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling ❤️ Can’t be possible, that this is the only #pwife picture we have together 🙄 Vamos #LosPadresPoloTeam !!!”

WireImage Delfina and Meghan’s respective husbands (pictured in 2018) play for the Los Padres polo team

Nacho reacted to his wife’s post commenting, “I second that! We love you M. ❤️”

Over on his Instagram account, the polo star, who is a longtime friend of Prince Harry’s, reflected on their team’s recent season. “#lospadrespoloteam season in SB did not end with a W but yes with what matters the most, surrounded by people that I love the most, embracing 2 incredible months of a roller coaster of emotions and amazing feelings. (Alba joined 3’ later and Hilario is in the UK ),” Nacho wrote alongside a photo on June 20. “Los quiero ❤️ 100.”

The professional polo player has praised Meghan and Harry in the past. During a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nacho told Ellen, “I’ve been friends with him for 12, 13 years now and I’ve seen it all happen right from the very beginning when he was who he was and he was younger and that was all great. He’s a wonderful man. Someone that really cares. He’s really committed. He really cares. He cares about children. He cares about making the world a better place. Then he found Meghan, who is an incredible girl.”

“She’s amazing,” he said of Meghan. “She gave up all of the things that she had to marry this man that she loves, which is great. And people think of it like ‘Oh how easy it is for you girl to go marry this guy,’ but nobody knows all the very hard things that go with that. And to me, the most surprising thing is that media and even some people are not seeing that these are heroes. We should be treating them as heroes. These guys are taking their time to make the world a better place. They’re all fighting for us and instead of us embracing them and loving them and cheering them up, we are attacking them. So it’s a shame.”