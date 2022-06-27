ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Nacho Figueras’ wife pens message to ‘sister’ Meghan Markle: ‘Keep walking, steady and strong’

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3fxO_0gNQ2kMN00

Delfina Blaquier penned a sweet message to her fellow “polo wife” Meghan Markle following the end of the Los Padres polo team’s season. On June 24, Delfina, whose husband Nacho Figueras is on the team with Prince Harry , shared a photo on Instagram of herself and the Duchess of Sussex ﻿at a previous match in Santa Barbara, California.

RELATED:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share kiss at polo match in California

“M - looking forward to many more of these times with you and H,” she captioned the picture. “Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new you the way you are. My sister ❤️, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂 .”

“Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time,” Delfina added. “You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling ❤️ Can’t be possible, that this is the only #pwife picture we have together 🙄 Vamos #LosPadresPoloTeam !!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmEIw_0gNQ2kMN00 WireImage
Delfina and Meghan’s respective husbands (pictured in 2018) play for the Los Padres polo team

Nacho reacted to his wife’s post commenting, “I second that! We love you M. ❤️”

Over on his Instagram account, the polo star, who is a longtime friend of Prince Harry’s, reflected on their team’s recent season. “#lospadrespoloteam season in SB did not end with a W but yes with what matters the most, surrounded by people that I love the most, embracing 2 incredible months of a roller coaster of emotions and amazing feelings. (Alba joined 3’ later and Hilario is in the UK ),” Nacho wrote alongside a photo on June 20. “Los quiero ❤️ 100.”

The professional polo player has praised Meghan and Harry in the past. During a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nacho told Ellen, “I’ve been friends with him for 12, 13 years now and I’ve seen it all happen right from the very beginning when he was who he was and he was younger and that was all great. He’s a wonderful man. Someone that really cares. He’s really committed. He really cares. He cares about children. He cares about making the world a better place. Then he found Meghan, who is an incredible girl.”

“She’s amazing,” he said of Meghan. “She gave up all of the things that she had to marry this man that she loves, which is great. And people think of it like ‘Oh how easy it is for you girl to go marry this guy,’ but nobody knows all the very hard things that go with that. And to me, the most surprising thing is that media and even some people are not seeing that these are heroes. We should be treating them as heroes. These guys are taking their time to make the world a better place. They’re all fighting for us and instead of us embracing them and loving them and cheering them up, we are attacking them. So it’s a shame.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Kate Middleton Did Not Want See Prince Harry's Wife At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee? Duchess Was Reportedly Told To Stay Out Of Sight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a buzz recently when they returned to British soil together again for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Though they spent most of their visit out of the public eye, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour and watched with other royal family members from the Major General’s office.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nacho Figueras
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Delfina Blaquier
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Be ‘Cut Off’ If They Talk To The Press About The Jubilee–Yikes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in London, proving they’ve reconciled with Harry’s family after a long, ever-infamous feud—at least for now, that is. Biographer and royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently told The Sun that they’ll be “cut off” immediately if they disclose information about the trip in their new Netflix docuseries. Yikes!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polo#Padres#British Royal Family#Vamos
shefinds

Here’s Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Didn’t Get A Photo Of Their Daughter With The Queen, According To Insiders

Millions of viewers tuned in to the 2022 Platinum Jubilee events last week, honoring the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While many anticipated seeing royal balcony appearances, parades and other photo-worthy moments, others hoped to see Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (the one-year-old daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) finally meet her great-grandmother, 96, for the first time. Although a photo of the child and the monarch was never shared with the public, many royal insiders have reportedly confirmed that the two did in fact meet, (and many have theories as to why there is no photographic evidence of this).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Reportedly Missed A Powerful Opportunity By Not Releasing Monarch’s Photo With Lilibet, Royal Commentator Claims

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee. The 1-year-old also celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom, but it’s unclear if the Queen was there to celebrate with the Sussexes and their friends. But unlike her older brother, Archie, Lilibet didn’t pose...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince William Reportedly Thinks Harry Has Been 'Sucked Into an Alien World' as Their Feud Continues

Click here to read the full article. Prince William is turning 40 years old on June 21, and it’s a time of reflection for him as he enters a new decade. While his marriage to Kate Middleton is reportedly going strong, there is still sadness around his current relationship with his brother, Prince Harry. Their simmering feud doesn’t seem to be reaching a conclusion any time soon, after they apparently didn’t interact over Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. While there may not have been much time to get together because of the festivities, William and Harry are leading vastly different...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy