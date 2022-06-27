ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco recalls over 400,000 solar umbrellas due to fire risk

By Garrett Behanna
 4 days ago

Costco recalls solar umbrellas due to fire risk 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall alert has been issued for Costco shoppers.

About 400,000 SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market umbrellas are now under recall in the U.S. The company said the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella's solar panels can overheat, causing a fire and burn risk.

These products were sold exclusively at Costco between December 2020 and May of this year.

Anyone with the recalled umbrella should stop using it and remove the solar panel puck. The puck should be stored out of the sun and away from any combustible material, per the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Shoppers who bought the umbrella can return it to their nearest Costco for a full refund. They can also contact Costco for instructions on how to get a refund if they can't do so in person.

For more information on this recall, visit this link .

CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle says it will cover travel costs for abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said it will reimburse employees who choose to travel to get an abortion.In a statement Monday, the company said it will offer reimbursements for family planning services. Giant Eagle said staff will receive more information soon.Find the full statement below."At Giant Eagle, we are committed to providing our Team Members access to comprehensive healthcare, including access to reproductive care. We join other businesses by committing to reimburse expenses for covered family members to travel between states to access family planning services. We will share specific details related to this offering with our Team Members in the coming days."Last week, Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access. Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, announced similar plans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Waste pickup problems draw complaints in McCandless

Staffing issues at Waste Management, the trash collection agency contracted by McCandless, likely caused missed residential trash pickups in the township over the past month, a company official said. “Missed pickups can occur for a number of reasons. In McCandless, missed pickups have been caused by a strain on staffing,”...
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

