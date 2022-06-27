ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport man wanted on homicide charges. Here's what we know

By Ken DeCoster, Journal Standard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VLK7_0gNQ0f1A00

FREEPORT — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Freeport man who is wanted in connection with the city’s most recent homicide.

Jamar Mayfield, 35, is charged with first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm for the June 19 fatal shooting of Daquaveon Jackson in the area of North Greenfield Drive and West Stephenson Street.

Police say Mayfield and Jackson, 23, had been arguing prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jamar Mayfield is asked to call Freeport police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-847-7669.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

