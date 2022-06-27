ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Fort Worth’s immigrant population looked like in 1900

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Though every city in the U.S. has a distinctly American flavor, so many metropolitan areas display distinct signs of the immigrant populations that melded together to make the cities we know and love today. From Miami’s Little Havana to New York City’s Chinatown and Los Angeles’ Little Italy, cultural enclaves continue to thrive in modern metropolitan areas and help build colorful and diverse communities.

Many cultural and ethnic enclaves have become destinations for locals and tourists alike, but these visitors bring with them a mixed bag of consequences. On one hand, increased foot traffic allows small businesses and restaurants more opportunities for business, ushering in much-appreciated cash flow. On the other hand, rising demand for goods and services can cause prices to rise, hiking up the cost of living and potentially pushing poorer individuals and families out of the community.

The gentrification of ethnic enclaves is not new. The term “ gentrification ” was coined by Ruth Glass in the 1960s to describe the displacement of working class folks in London, but the first examples of gentrification can be traced back to the 18th century when wealthy landowners, or the “gentry,” began buying out small farmers who were struggling to accumulate the capital necessary to operate in England.

Today, ethnic enclaves continue to thrive despite the looming threats of gentrification and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. As one step towards understanding the history of these enclaves, ​​Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in Fort Worth in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Table 35 of the Twelfth Census details the immigrant population of every city in the U.S. with at least 25,000 inhabitants as of the turn of the last century.

Read on to find out more about the historical immigrant community in your home city or explore the data on your own on our site , GitHub , or data.world .

#1. Germany

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 466
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.99%
National
– Number of residents: 2,669,164
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%
– #1 most common country of origin

#2. Ireland

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 274
– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.28%
National
– Number of residents: 1,619,409
– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%
– #2 most common country of origin

#3. England

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 225
– Percent of foreign born residents: 12.55%
National
– Number of residents: 843,491
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%
– #4 most common country of origin

#4. Canada

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 132
– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.36%
National
– Number of residents: 1,183,225
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%
– #3 most common country of origin

#5. Italy

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 113
– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.30%
National
– Number of residents: 484,703
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%
– #6 most common country of origin

#6. Russia

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 104
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.80%
National
– Number of residents: 424,372
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%
– #7 most common country of origin

#7. Sweden

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 99
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.52%
National
– Number of residents: 574,625
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%
– #5 most common country of origin

#8. Scotland

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 75
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.18%
National
– Number of residents: 234,699
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%
– #11 most common country of origin

#9. Mexico

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 59
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.29%
National
– Number of residents: 103,445
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%
– #19 most common country of origin

#10. France

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 38
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.12%
National
– Number of residents: 104,534
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #18 most common country of origin

#11. Norway

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 33
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.84%
National
– Number of residents: 338,426
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%
– #9 most common country of origin

#12. Austria

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 33
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.84%
National
– Number of residents: 276,702
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%
– #10 most common country of origin

#13. Poland

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 23
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.28%
National
– Number of residents: 383,595
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%
– #8 most common country of origin

#14. Switzerland

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 22
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.23%
National
– Number of residents: 115,959
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%
– #15 most common country of origin

#15. China

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 20
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.12%
National
– Number of residents: 106,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%
– #16 most common country of origin

#16. Turkey

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 9
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.50%
National
– Number of residents: 9,949
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #30 most common country of origin

#17. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.45%
National
– Number of residents: 2,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– #38 most common country of origin

#18. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.45%
National
– Number of residents: 11,928
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #27 most common country of origin

#19. Wales

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 7
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.39%
National
– Number of residents: 93,744
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%
– #20 most common country of origin

#20. Holland

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 7
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.39%
National
– Number of residents: 105,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #17 most common country of origin

#21. Denmark

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 7
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.39%
National
– Number of residents: 154,616
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%
– #13 most common country of origin

#22. Belgium

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 7
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.39%
National
– Number of residents: 29,848
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%
– #24 most common country of origin

#23. Born at sea

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 4
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.22%
National
– Number of residents: 8,310
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #32 most common country of origin

#24. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 4
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.22%
National
– Number of residents: 14,468
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #26 most common country of origin

#25. Hungary

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 4
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.22%
National
– Number of residents: 145,815
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%
– #14 most common country of origin

#26. Australia

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 3
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.17%
National
– Number of residents: 7,041
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #34 most common country of origin

#27. Spain

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 2
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
National
– Number of residents: 7,284
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #33 most common country of origin

#28. Finland

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 2
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
National
– Number of residents: 63,440
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%
– #22 most common country of origin

#29. Europe (not otherwise specified)

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 2
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
National
– Number of residents: 2,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #41 most common country of origin

#30. Bohemia

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 2
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
National
– Number of residents: 156,999
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%
– #12 most common country of origin

#31. South America

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 4,814
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– #35 most common country of origin

#32. Roumania

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 15,043
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #25 most common country of origin

#33. Portugal

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 37,144
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%
– #23 most common country of origin

#34. India

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 2,069
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #42 most common country of origin

#35. Cuba

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 11,159
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #28 most common country of origin

#36. Central America

Fort Worth, Texas
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 3,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– #36 most common country of origin

#Gentrification#Europe#Immigrants#Russia#Mexico#American
