Stephen Paul Johnson, 65, of Ocala, Florida passed away at Ocala Regional Medical Center on June 23, 2022. He was born December 29, 1956, the son of RJ Hall and Marylin (Hess) Hall. In 1977, he married his loving wife, Norma, and together the two shared 46 years of love and happiness. Steve was a native of New London, Ohio, before moving to the Ocala area in 1983. He spent the last 34 years working as a mechanic on heavy equipment for Geo Probe. In his free time, Steve enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

