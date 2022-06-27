Car runs into the Crowville fire station, mural damaged 48 hours after it was finished

Folks in Crowville can be forgiven for asking why they can't have nice things.

Two days after it was completed, the mural painted on the side of the fire station in Crowville was damaged when a car hit the side of the metal building Friday afternoon.

The Louisiana State Police is handling the investigation of the crash, but said Monday that no further information was yet available.

The mural, which measures 52 feet long by 11 feet high, was painted by local artist Brooke Foy with the help of four other artists, Daija Essien, Keagan Vaughan, Emery Thibodeaux and Inique Harris.

"It's about a ten-foot section that has to be redone," Foy said. "We don't know what happened, exactly."

The mural was finished just 48 hours before the crash occurred, at about 1 p.m. Friday.

"I was literally nauseous the rest of the day," Foy said. "This is crazy, we just didn't believe it. I talked to my team, and they were pretty lighthearted about it, but everybody is just sick about it. How does that happen?"

Nick Poulos, president of the Friends of Crowville, the nonprofit group that coordinated the mural project, said he was "very shocked" at the news.

More art: Black artists painting mural at local park, look to finish in time to celebrate Juneteenth

Fourth of July: Monroe airport flights are full, travel is expected to increase during holiday weekend

"It was somewhat disappointing, there's no doubt about that," Poulos said. "When we have a project like this, that we've worked on for approximately 13 months, and within 48 hours of it being finished, this incident happens. This mural is really something that unites the community and tells the story of our history and our values, as well as helping to plot a course for our future."

The work was funded by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, and a GoFundMe account has been started to pay for the repairs. The account has a goal of $15,000, of which over $4,000 had been raised as of Monday morning, according to the website.

Foy said that she and her team will start to re-paint the damaged section as soon as possible, no matter how much money is raised.

"We don't know when we can start," Foy said. "I don't know if the wall has been repaired yet, we're still trying to figure that out."

Those wishing to donate to the restoration of the mural can go to gofundme.com/f/crowville-postcard-mural-repair .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Car runs into the Crowville fire station, mural damaged 48 hours after it was finished