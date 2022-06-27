ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowville, LA

Car runs into the Crowville fire station, mural damaged 48 hours after it was finished

By Scott Yoshonis, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

Folks in Crowville can be forgiven for asking why they can't have nice things.

Two days after it was completed, the mural painted on the side of the fire station in Crowville was damaged when a car hit the side of the metal building Friday afternoon.

The Louisiana State Police is handling the investigation of the crash, but said Monday that no further information was yet available.

The mural, which measures 52 feet long by 11 feet high, was painted by local artist Brooke Foy with the help of four other artists, Daija Essien, Keagan Vaughan, Emery Thibodeaux and Inique Harris.

"It's about a ten-foot section that has to be redone," Foy said. "We don't know what happened, exactly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8ID3_0gNPzFCD00

The mural was finished just 48 hours before the crash occurred, at about 1 p.m. Friday.

"I was literally nauseous the rest of the day," Foy said. "This is crazy, we just didn't believe it. I talked to my team, and they were pretty lighthearted about it, but everybody is just sick about it. How does that happen?"

Nick Poulos, president of the Friends of Crowville, the nonprofit group that coordinated the mural project, said he was "very shocked" at the news.

More art: Black artists painting mural at local park, look to finish in time to celebrate Juneteenth

Fourth of July: Monroe airport flights are full, travel is expected to increase during holiday weekend

"It was somewhat disappointing, there's no doubt about that," Poulos said. "When we have a project like this, that we've worked on for approximately 13 months, and within 48 hours of it being finished, this incident happens. This mural is really something that unites the community and tells the story of our history and our values, as well as helping to plot a course for our future."

The work was funded by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, and a GoFundMe account has been started to pay for the repairs. The account has a goal of $15,000, of which over $4,000 had been raised as of Monday morning, according to the website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NP9cz_0gNPzFCD00

Foy said that she and her team will start to re-paint the damaged section as soon as possible, no matter how much money is raised.

"We don't know when we can start," Foy said. "I don't know if the wall has been repaired yet, we're still trying to figure that out."

Those wishing to donate to the restoration of the mural can go to gofundme.com/f/crowville-postcard-mural-repair .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Car runs into the Crowville fire station, mural damaged 48 hours after it was finished

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Monroe drive-by shooting leads to the arrest of alleged suspect, five children inside of vehicle during the incident

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 23, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Drive at Steve’s Smoker’s Paradise. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victims of the shooting. According […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Unrestrained West Monroe man dies from injuries from vehicle crash

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, just after 6 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 557 north of LA Hwy 4. This crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Joseph A. Ford IV. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe man dies after one-vehicle crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish on Tuesday, June 28. Louisiana State Police Troop F said they responded to a crash on LA Hwy 557, north of La Hwy 4. The crash claimed the life of Joseph A. Ford IV, 34.
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Crowville, LA
KNOE TV8

A highway was dedicated to a fallen Mangham Police Officer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Mangham is honoring a fallen officer by renaming part of Highway 425 to Marshall Waters JR Memorial Highway. He was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2020. The dedication ceremony brought tears to the friends and family of Marshall Waters Jr.
MANGHAM, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 557

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 557. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 29, 2022, that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 557 north of LA Hwy 4. Joseph A. Ford IV, 34, of West Monroe, Louisiana was killed in this accident. The preliminary investigation revealed that Ford IV was driving a 2008 GMC Envoy south on LA Hwy 557. His vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a tree for unknown reasons.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, around 6 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 557 north of Louisiana Highway 4. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Joseph A. Ford IV. The investigation revealed that Ford’s 2008 GMC Envoy was traveling south […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Art#Traffic Accident#The Friends Of Crowville
KNOE TV8

Bastrop settles nearly 15-year-old firefighters lawsuit

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The City of Bastrop has settled a nearly 15-year-old lawsuit. Mayor Betty Alford-Olive announced on June 30 that the city had reached an agreement to settle a 2008 lawsuit that claimed the city’s pay practice for firefighters violated state law. “We appreciate our firefighters,” Mayor...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Community cleans Vidalia Jr. High campus, VPD continues investigating weekend vandalism

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a vandalism that happened at Vidalia Jr. High School on Sunday. After a search through the school on Sunday, June 26, 2022, Vidalia police officials located smashed technology, splattered paint and desks that were flipped over. The community came together...
KNOE TV8

New $8,000 mower stolen from Monroe veterans group

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Monroe says someone has vandalized their property and stolen an expensive new mower they just obtained. A spokesperson for Post 1809 said on Wednesday night their chainlink fence was cut open and someone took down their security lights. Someone also cut open the gate chain and took the lawnmower valued at $8.000.
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KNOE TV8

Suspect crashes into SUV in West Monroe after police chase through Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on June 25, 2022, after a high-speed chase between an allegedly stolen car and Monroe Police Department. According to court records, Monroe PD was en route to a reported stolen car taken from Spark’s Kia Nissan, located at 1100 Auto Mall Drive, when they saw the vehicle at Millhaven and Powell. An officer initiated a traffic stop but said that the suspect, later identified as Mack Hill, 40, continued to drive. This is when the chase began.
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Warren County found hiding underneath home

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted on multiple charges was arrested in Warren County on Monday, June 27. Vicksburg Daily News reported Charles Dudley White, 40, was found hiding underneath a home on Culkin Road. White had been wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) since December 2020 on a […]
lincolnparishjournal.com

Monroe man killed in head-on crash, impairment suspected

On Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road. This crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Prentice Starr, Jr. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger, driven by Starr Jr., was...
MONROE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Former Vicksburg resident Cassandra Jones killed in New Orleans on Monday

Former Vicksburg resident Cassandra Jones was shot and killed in New Orleans on Monday. The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Iberville Street. The incident is reported to have been caught on camera. 32-year-old BJ Brown is wanted by New Orleans Police Department in connection with...
VICKSBURG, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Report: Man dragged wife out of house

A Choudrant man was arrested Friday after he allegedly dragged his wife out of their house. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a Tanner Road residence Friday regarding a disturbance. The caller reported his wife was having a nervous breakdown and he needed deputies to respond. During the investigation, deputies separated...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

A noose was found inside Delhi High School auditorium

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Delhi Police are looking for the person who left a noose inside the Delhi High School auditorium. The Delhi Police Department Chief Roy Williams says a custodian found the noose last week lying on the auditorium stage, a few days after the Juneteenth holiday. “A custodian...
DELHI, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
877
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy