Doc's Morning Line: We can handle this last week one of two ways, mobsters

Well, we can do this one of two ways. I’ve got five more of these to go for the rest of time (I’m doing the last one Friday) and for once, I’m fairly at a loss for adjectives, to say nothing of personal pronouns and mixed modifiers.

For 16 years, TML has just. . . been. No different in my daily big picture than watching TV, listening to the Reds out back or drinking Keystone Light. I’m not ending That, so how should I/we be expected to know how to end This?

Beats the hell outta me.

We can (1) get all maudlin and Irish melancholic. We can part ways with me going full Van Morrison and talking about what we imagine to be the good old days. I’m good at that. My single favorite episode from any show ever was Walking Distance, from Season 1 of the Twilight Zone. Man goes back in time, seeking the life he had as a child. TML sez ckitout.

Or, we can (2) act as if nothing’s changed. Closing Time. You don't have to go home. But you can't stay here. The virtual sports bar is turning up the house lights. I hear the owner is moving to Fiji.

Five more TMLs, same as the 3,500 that have preceded them. Cowboy rides into sunset. Nothing to see here.

Confession: I met a few months ago with a couple Big Timers from The Enquirer, to discuss my farewell, or whatever. They had some plans to mark the departure. I nixed them all. Or as many as I could. My wife, bless her, wanted to throw a party. I told her I’d rather push a knitting needle between my ears.

We’ve done what we’ve done here. That is enough. I know I could not have done it alone. TML has a personality all its own. You made that so. All of youse.

So what say we choose what’s behind Door Number Two?

Now, then. . .

HEE HAW. . . In 35 years of doing this job, I can think of a handful of players with whom I didn’t get along. Carl Pickens, Randy Myers, Lewis Billups. . . and this guy.

"The end product of my career wasn't what I was. I've got a lot of reasons why." This is Adam Dunn, speaking to Bret Boone, on Boone’s podcast. Dunn’s blaming Jim Lefebvre for his hitting woes. Lefebvre was the team’s batting coach in 2002. One year.

“He says I don't pull the ball enough to be a big-power guy. I walk too much. And I agree with that - I knew what he meant by I walk too much. And I agree with that. But again, I'm 21 years old. I'm like, 'I walk too much? What the hell's he talking about?’’

Never mind that the above couple quotes don’t make sense, even if you could translate them into English. Dunn is blaming a guy who coached him his 2nd season in the bigs for how he hit the last 13 seasons of his career.

How he hit: Prodigious power . Five consecutive years of 40-plus homers. Great eye. Walked 100-plus times eight years. Dunn was the point man for the Ks-are-OK movement. Which of course was nonsense then and is nonsense now. A strikeout is a wasted at-bat. And adds more boredom to a sport that’s already boring.

How he played: Overall, with a nonchalance some found charming. Some. A comedy show in the outfield and at 1st base. A guy who, at the plate, moved more air than your average tornado.

The year Lefebvre ruined him, Dunn struck out 170 times. The next 12 seasons, with Lefebvre nowhere to be found, Dunn struck out 2,135 more times. I guess Lefebvre was sending Dunn bad hitting vibes from a distance.

In the eight seasons Dunn was here, 2001-2008, the Reds never finished over .500 or higher than 3rd place. Washington finished last in both years Dunn was there. He finished up in Chicago, helping the White Sox to three losing seasons in four years. The math: “Dunner’’ played for 14 years on three different teams. He won more games than he lost exactly once.

If you wanted to find Dunn before a game, you looked no further than a couch in the clubhouse, where he spent most of his pregame time splayed out reading car and truck magazines.

In the clubhouse, he once said to me, “Paul, no one in here likes you.’’ As if my job was to be popular. I responded, “my mother likes me and I’m glad you don’t.’’

Dude’s out of the game nearly a decade and still blaming his shortcomings on a guy who worked with him 20 years ago. OK then.

NO MATTER WHAT, THE BROWNS are still the Browns. And they are hosed. Yahoo!:

“. . . the source believed the NFL wanted the public to know what it had pushed for: A minimum suspension of one year’’ for QB Deshaun Watson.

“I think there’s a reason it’s getting around because that’s what the NFL wants," the source told Yahoo Sports. "What if the arbitrator looks at everything and comes back with a 10-game suspension? If everyone knows the league wanted a one-year suspension, it gives the NFL the ability to just say, ‘We sought a tougher penalty, but we’re also not going to undercut a collectively bargained process and this arbitrator on their first big case, either.’”

As usual, the league has its wet finger facing the wind of perception. Well, we tried to throw the book at him, but. . .

Ten games, 10 years. In the near term, the Brownies have screwed up the most important position on any football team. Watson very, very likely will miss substantial time, and won’t be in game shape when/if he returns. They traded three 1st-rounders and more for Watson. They owe him $230 mil the next five years, all guaranteed.

Hahaha.

Meantime, they’ve alienated Baker Mayfield. Not saying Mayfield is the answer. Am saying the Browns have no answer. Per usual. Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs are not two contestants on America’s Got Talent. They’re Cleveland’s other QBs.

Watson meets Tuesday with the league and the arbitrator.

MAHLE GIVETH. . . What do the Reds do with this guy, come July 31? They’ll get offers, but given his inconsistency, the offers won’t be as much as they’d like. Castillo should draw more attention. So. . deal one or both or neither?

Greene hasn’t figured it out yet. Ashcraft? Lodolo?

I’m on record for burning the village to save it. That comes with a corollary, though. Don’t burn the village if you’re saving it by settling for mid-tier prospects. Mahle and Castillo have three more months to build value. They’re nice additions to any team, even those not involved in a pennant push.

The bigger yard sale, the better. 2022 has never been about 2022.

XAVIER GRAD KOKRAK IS A GIANT UNKNOWN. Here’s what happened to him at the Traveler’s Championship Friday, via Golfweek:

Having belted a drive of 327 yards into the left rough at the ninth hole of TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., his final hole of the day, the burly Kokrak had little to play for and it showed. he was 4 over on the day – the damage of a 5-putt leading to one of two double bogeys on his card – and would need a minor miracle to make the cut.

Still, Kokrak, who is the 33rd-ranked player in the world, was just 43 yards from the hole. His all-or-nothing shot turned out to be a giant dud, flying over the green and across a road. ShotLink measured it as having traveled “87 yards into the unknown.”

But rather than go back to the original spot and take a penalty and finish out the hole, Kokrak took whatever balls he had left, hopped in his car and went home. He was disqualified from the tournament.

What’s more, big rumors are linking Kokrak with the LIV junket. He has been frank about joining the new, rolling-bank-vault tour. Paraphrasing, he has said, “My goal is to make as much money as I can, so I can retire at 44 and watch my kids grow up.’’

At least he’s honest about it.

TUNE O’ THE DAY. . . We’ll finish this portion of the week’s proceedings with my Top 5 Desert Island Tunes. You probably know them already. Here’s No. 5. The tune I play e-e-every time I cross state lines from Tennessee to North Carolina on I-40, en route to the annual Blue Ridge bliss with my son. Here’s hoping you have that one special place with your kids, too.

Cloud hidden, whereabouts unknown.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Doc's Morning Line: We can handle this last week one of two ways, mobsters