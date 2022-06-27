ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Metrowest Daily News

Authorities cite home repair work as cause of Northborough house fire

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

NORTHBOROUGH — A fire Sunday night in a bathroom wall inside a Howard Street home spread to the second floor and caused significant smoke damage, authorities said.

The 8:38 p.m. fire at 300 Howard St. resulted in no injuries, but could have been a lot worse, Fire Chief David Parenti said Monday.

"There were no working smoke alarms," he said. "It was lucky they smelled the smoke and they were lucky they weren't asleep. I pulled them aside after and told them they were very lucky, especially not having smoke alarms in such an old home."

According to the town Assessor's Office database, the two-story home was built in 1890.

Firefighters responded to the home for a report of smoke. When they arrived, there was nothing showing from the outside, but it was different inside, the chief said.

"They got into the building and there was a pretty good smoke condition inside," said Parenti. "When they got to the second floor, there was a lot of smoke."

The fire was initially traced to a fire in the wall in the second-floor bathroom. Firefighters then discovered the fire had actually started in the first-floor bathroom wall and spread to the second floor, Parenti said.

The homeowner had been doing some pipe work in the bathroom and finished about 6:30 p.m. He later smelled smoke and called 911.

The owner and his adult son, as well as their two dogs, got out of the house unharmed, Parenti said.

Firefighters from Berlin, Boylston, Shrewsbury and Westborough assisted at the scene. Marlborough provided station coverage. Parenti said firefighters cleared the scene by 10:30 p.m.

"The guys did a good job," said Parenti. "They were able to contain it to the bathrooms."

Although the fire was contained to the two bathrooms, there was "extensive' smoke and water damage throughout the 2,890-square-foot home. Parenti estimated the damage to be about $20,000, but said it could be more.

The home was last assessed at $386,100, according to Northborough property records.

The residents and the dogs stayed at a motel on Sunday and Parenti said some repairs would need to be made before the house was habitable.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

