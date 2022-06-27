ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche championship celebration mostly peaceful; police make 1 arrest

By Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Denver police made one arrest during the Colorado Avalanche's championship celebration on Sunday night.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of discharging fireworks, police said.

Thousands of fans gathered in downtown Denver on Sunday to celebrate the Avalanche winning their third Stanley Cup. The Avs dethroned the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lighting to win the Cup.

When the Avs won the Cup in 1996, hundreds of unruly fans tried to turn over cars and tore down traffic signals and road signs. In 2001, when the Avs won their second Cup, fans set bonfires, broke windows and overturned vehicles.

