ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

United Kingdom's Robin Shute captures third King of Mountain title in 4 years at Pikes Peak Hill Climb

By Luke Zahlmann luke.zahlmann@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DWjA_0gNPyZdi00

Robin Shute exited his 2018 Wolf TSC-FS and darted to the race officials.

He'd just pushed through the fog and drizzle of the 2022 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and captured the top time, but the Brit shook his head and flashed a thumbs down as he slowed after the finish line.

He was concerned, worried for the other drivers who would have to battle the same visibility concerns he did during the hill's final stretch.

After the 16-mile marker, the visibility vanished. Newly paved stretches of road along the hill didn't have lines — only adding to the tough stretches of fog where the lines and trees provided the only guidance for drivers.

"I enjoyed the road itself," Shute said. "I was basically idling towards the top when the lines disappeared. These were some of the toughest conditions we've ever driven in, racing or not.

"It was just like driving to ski resorts in bad weather, you're not racing anymore at that point."

The conditions impacted Shute's car in a unique way.

The chassis is one without automatic braking systems, power steering or any real computer systems — it's simply built to go fast, on preferably dry roads.

There weren't many changes made to the car with the forecast projecting wet conditions, but the tires were changed out before the race to allow for greater grip.

His 1:42.183 was the top split time, set by Shute in his opening stretch. Once the Hill Climb moved to higher elevation, the visibility and road conditions changed. Nearly every 10 minutes, seemingly, the road and fog were different.

"My car is set up to go fast, so when I'm just idling, my steering changes," Shute said. "I have to brake harder into the front of the car for turns. My car is very low and stiff, and conditions like this call for a grippier, softer car. Even my tires are naturally designed for a track.

"I've driven it enough to have visual references and landmarks to go off of. Rookies are kind of left to figure it out along the way."

The King of the Mountain win marked the third in four years for Shute, and effectively his third in a row after sitting out 2020's running due to COVID-19. His winning time in 2019 was 9:12.476, further illustrating the conditions racers dealt with.

Sunday's iteration marked the 100th in the Hill Climb's history, a fact not lost on Shute.

"I just found it frustrating to slow down, I love feeling this road," Shute said. "I'm happy to be here. It's always great to be up here, it's a bummer with the conditions because you can't even see how special this is."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

This site offers free camping without reservations just an hour from Denver

I have a secret to share with you.An old friend recently turned me on to a camping spot at Fall River Reservoir, near Idaho Springs and Georgetown, that I decided to check out with my fiancé and the pups over the weekend. Why it matters: It's increasingly difficult to camp in Colorado without a reservation, especially at a place offering prime mountain views and ample privacy just an hour from Denver.This area not only offers plentiful camping spots — many of which are next to the fast-flowing Fall River —but also boasts a beautiful lake perfect for kayaking and kicking...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy