Peach State defensive lineman recruit lists Clemson as a finalist

Clemson is in contention for another 2023 Peach State prospect.

Announcing the decision on his Instagram, four-star defensive lineman T.J. Searcy has narrowed his team list down to Clemson, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. 247Sports Composite ranks the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Searcy as the No. 20 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 153 overall prospect.

Playing for Upson-Lee High School (Thomaston, Ga.), Searcy officially visited Clemson on June 3 and has since visited his other three finalists.

As of Monday, the Tigers have four defensive lineman commits in their 2023 class: four-star Vic Burley, four-star Stephiylan Green, four-star David Ojiegbe and four-star AJ Hoffler. Burley, Green and Hoffler are all from Georgia, meaning if Searcy commits to Clemson, the Tigers would have four defensive line commits from the neighboring state.

Clemson has also been listed as a finalist for four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods , who will commit on July 5 and July 8, respectively.

